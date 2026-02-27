TRIPLE ESPRESSO, THE MOUSETRAP, and More Set For Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre L'Homme Dieu has announced its 66th season, and the first under new Executive and Artistic Director Zach Curtis. For 66 years Theatre L'Homme Dieu has become indispensable to the vibrancy and allure of the Lakes Area by presenting exceptional and entertaining theatre and music.

The season leads off with an encore of a TLHD favorite - the brilliant comedy Triple Espresso (June 9-13) returns to the Alexandria stage for the first time in over ten years. Next follows the world's longest running play, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap (June 23-27). St. Paul's Gremlin Theatre will present the hilarious Souvenir (July 21-25), the story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the greatest terrible opera singer to sell out Carnegie Hall. The season will close with Dan Goggin's Mother (Superior) of musical comedies, Nunsense! (August 4-8).

Season Passes are currently on sale. Individual tickets for the season will go on sale in April.

Each show will be performed for six performances only: Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Thursday matinees at 1:30. Performances are in Theatre L'Homme Dieu's Bursch Family Hall, located at 1875 County Road 120 NE in Alexandria, Minnesota.

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

By Bill Arnold, Michael Pearce Donley and Bob Stromberg

June 9-13, 2026

Produced by Theatre Mogul

Directed by William Partlan

Triple Espresso tells the uproarious story of three hapless showbiz partners - Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell, and Bobby Bean - whose big break ends in a spectacular four-minute disaster on national TV. Years later, the trio reunites to tell their side of the story in a whirlwind of comedy, magic, music, and heart.

THE MOUSETRAP

By Agatha Christie

June 23-27, 2026

Produced by Theatre L'Homme DIeu

Directed by Craig Johnson

The Mousetrap is the world's longest running play, from the "Queen of Crime" herself, Agatha Christie. After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. Will the murderer's identity be revealed before they can strike again?

SOUVENIR (a fantasia on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins)

By Stephen Temperley

July 21-25

Produced by Gremlin Theatre (St. Paul)

Directed by Angela Timberman

For more than half a century, the name Florence Foster Jenkins has produced explosions of laughter. Not unreasonably so, as this wealthy social eccentric suffered under the delusion that she was a great coloratura soprano... when in fact she was incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune! Nevertheless, her annual recitals in the ballroom of the Ritz Carlton brought her extraordinary fame and a growing mob of fans who packed her recitals - stuffing their mouths with handkerchiefs to stifle their laughter, which Mrs. Jenkins blissfully mistook for cheers. Souvenir, by turns hilarious and poignant, tells her story through the eyes of her long-time accompanist, Cosme McMoon. With each new imagined triumph, and as Florence's confidence soars, Cosme comes to revise his attitude, not only toward her singing, but to the very meaning of music itself.

NUNSENSE

By Dan Goggin

August 4-8

Produced by Theatre L'Homme Dieu

Directed by Kory Yamada

Music Directed by Suzanne Reyburn

The Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. What better way to raise the money than a variety show? Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has had over 5000 productions, making it an international phenomenon.