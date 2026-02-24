Anthony Shaffe's SLEUTH to be Presented at Guthrie Theater

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Guthrie Theater will present an upcoming production of Sleuth, written by Anthony Shaffer and directed by Kimberly Senior. This show begins previews on Saturday, March 7, opens on Thursday, March 12 and will play through Sunday, May 10 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

Sleuth opened in London on January 12, 1970, and premiered on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on November 12, 1970. It ran on Broadway for more than 1,200 performances and received the 1971 Tony Award for Best Play. The stage thriller was later adapted into the Oscar-nominated 1972 film starring Laurence Olivier as Andrew and Michael Caine as Milo. In 2007, a second film starred Michael Caine (this time as Andrew) and Jude Law as Milo.

When Milo Tindle visits detective writer Andrew Wyke at his English countryside home, the last thing he expects is for Andrew to propose they stage an elaborate jewelry burglary. Andrew’s endgame is a sizeable insurance payout for himself; Milo can use the jewels to financially support Andrew’s wife, Marguerite, with whom he’s been having an affair. The plan goes swimmingly at first, but as new revelations come to light, both men soon realize they’ve met their match. What follows is a heart-pounding, high-stakes game of cat and mouse where each man’s web of lies, bargains and misdirections leads to the ultimate checkmate.