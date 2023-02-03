Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phoenix Theater to Present THE PRINCESS BRIDE: A Drinking Game-Minnesota 11th Anniversary-Farewell

The show features Patrick Thomas O'Brien as Grandfather and Miracle Max!

Feb. 03, 2023  

Let's celebrate! It's the 11th Anniversary of A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA.

So the Phoenix Theater s celebrating by giving you the show that started it all, the most requested show by audience members over 11 years, and what was the FIRST EVER A Drinking Game-Minnesota show in 2012 and was so popular they had to do it again as their second show! Inconceivably for the first time in 11 years, its THE PRINCESS BRIDE: A Drinking Game-Minnesota 11th Anniversary-Farewell Phoenix Theater Show.

Featuring Patrick Thomas O'Brien (Mr. Dewey on SAVED BY THE BELL, NIGHT COURT, ER, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, INTOLERABLE CRUELTY, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, PLEASANTVILLE, UHF) as Grandfather and Miracle Max!

PRESS RELEASE DETAILS: For 11 years Matt Saxe & Shadow Horse Theatre have produced this monthly series of live shows, first at the Bryant-Lake Bowl for 3+ years, virtually over 2020 & 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and since February of 2015 at Phoenix Theater in Uptown. This live stage performance has featured some of the Twin Cities finest performers, comedians, and improvisers, as well as guests from Los Angeles and New York, performing a live stage-reading of film favorites with props, costumes, puppets, makeup, music, fight and dance choreography (yes, its true!) and, of course, DRINKING!

In the 11-year history of the show, over 100 local performers have been a part of the 130+ live and virtual shows. Including actors from the actual movies being performed including; Harry Waters Jr. from BACK TO THE FUTURE ("Your cousin Marvin Berry!") singing his Gold-Record performance of EARTH ANGEL, Erik Stolhanske "Rabbit" from SUPER TROOPERS, Michelle Hutchison from FARGO, Patrick Thomas O'Brien in UHF, Mikey Postle from DROP DEAD GORGEOUS, and Michael Ooms (McGill) & Jane Plank from THE MIGHTY DUCKS.

A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA was named "Best Comedy Show in the Twin Cities" by the One Girl, Two Cities entertainment blog in 2014, winner of the Minnesota Playlist Theatre Choice Award as "Best Show To Lure Your Friends Who Don't Like Theatre" by local theater artists and fans and has been nominated for 14 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis/St. Paul Awards.

Sponsored by local craft brewer/distillery BENT BREWSTILLERY, this monthly series has become a favorite of late-night comedy lovers across the Twin Cities area.

This 11th Anniversary show will be the LAST show at Phoenix Theater as the show moves to CAN-CAN WONDERLAND where they already had a major hit with their debut show there in January: THE BIRDCAGE. This show is also dedicated to the memory of the late David Phillip Norris who was killed on Jan 12 2023 in a hit & run accident. Mr. Norris was a musician and composer who was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Minneapolis/St, Paul Award for his musical direction of AN ODYSSEY BACKWARDS AND IN HEELS which he helped compose/create and was a huge fan of A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE: A Drinking Game-Minnesota 11th Anniversary-Farewell Phoenix Theater Show is the perfect early Valentine's Day date, a celebration of the return of live theater, as well as a milestone achievement for its producers, casts, and loyal fans some of whom come every month.
WHEN: Sat Feb 4th 10:30 PM
WHERE: Phoenix Theater
2605 Hennepin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55408
612-377-2285
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222908®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phoenixtheatermpls.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

TICKETS: $10 in advance/$15 at the door
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-minnesota-drinking-game-the-princess-bride-tickets-510975450327

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/3fGOpPy1H




Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Retirement Of President And CEO Mark Nerenhausen In Septe Photo
Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Retirement Of President And CEO Mark Nerenhausen In September 2023
Hennepin Theatre Trust President and CEO Mark Nerenhausen has announced his retirement. After an accomplished, more than 50 year-long career in performing arts center leadership and, most recently, positioning Hennepin Theatre Trust for its next era by securing the full titles to the historic Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, Nerenhausen plans to retire in September 2023.
Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents A DOLLS HOUSE, PART 2 Photo
Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Duluth Playhouse presents A Doll's House, Part 2, the thoroughly modern, 90-minute 'sequel' to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 classic. Kendra Carlson directs this stand-alone continuation (no need to know the original) opening at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone February 23.
Interview: Atlas O Phoenix of TRANS - LATE at Bryant Lakebowl Theater Photo
Interview: Atlas O Phoenix of TRANS - LATE at Bryant Lakebowl Theater
FOMO in community? Come to Trans-LATE! Trans-LATE! is a fun, new low-key bimonthly wellness event and community fundraiser created, founded, & produced by Atlas O Phoenix.
Interview: CEO Alice Schroeder of ZENITH CITY HORROR at Zenith City Horror Photo
Interview: CEO Alice Schroeder of ZENITH CITY HORROR at Zenith City Horror
Zenith City Horror is a unique Duluth, Minnesota based production company.

