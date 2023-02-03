Phoenix Theater to Present THE PRINCESS BRIDE: A Drinking Game-Minnesota 11th Anniversary-Farewell

Let's celebrate! It's the 11th Anniversary of A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA.

So the Phoenix Theater s celebrating by giving you the show that started it all, the most requested show by audience members over 11 years, and what was the FIRST EVER A Drinking Game-Minnesota show in 2012 and was so popular they had to do it again as their second show! Inconceivably for the first time in 11 years, its THE PRINCESS BRIDE: A Drinking Game-Minnesota 11th Anniversary-Farewell Phoenix Theater Show.

Featuring Patrick Thomas O'Brien (Mr. Dewey on SAVED BY THE BELL, NIGHT COURT, ER, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, INTOLERABLE CRUELTY, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, PLEASANTVILLE, UHF) as Grandfather and Miracle Max!

PRESS RELEASE DETAILS: For 11 years Matt Saxe & Shadow Horse Theatre have produced this monthly series of live shows, first at the Bryant-Lake Bowl for 3+ years, virtually over 2020 & 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and since February of 2015 at Phoenix Theater in Uptown. This live stage performance has featured some of the Twin Cities finest performers, comedians, and improvisers, as well as guests from Los Angeles and New York, performing a live stage-reading of film favorites with props, costumes, puppets, makeup, music, fight and dance choreography (yes, its true!) and, of course, DRINKING!

In the 11-year history of the show, over 100 local performers have been a part of the 130+ live and virtual shows. Including actors from the actual movies being performed including; Harry Waters Jr. from BACK TO THE FUTURE ("Your cousin Marvin Berry!") singing his Gold-Record performance of EARTH ANGEL, Erik Stolhanske "Rabbit" from SUPER TROOPERS, Michelle Hutchison from FARGO, Patrick Thomas O'Brien in UHF, Mikey Postle from DROP DEAD GORGEOUS, and Michael Ooms (McGill) & Jane Plank from THE MIGHTY DUCKS.

A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA was named "Best Comedy Show in the Twin Cities" by the One Girl, Two Cities entertainment blog in 2014, winner of the Minnesota Playlist Theatre Choice Award as "Best Show To Lure Your Friends Who Don't Like Theatre" by local theater artists and fans and has been nominated for 14 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis/St. Paul Awards.

Sponsored by local craft brewer/distillery BENT BREWSTILLERY, this monthly series has become a favorite of late-night comedy lovers across the Twin Cities area.

This 11th Anniversary show will be the LAST show at Phoenix Theater as the show moves to CAN-CAN WONDERLAND where they already had a major hit with their debut show there in January: THE BIRDCAGE. This show is also dedicated to the memory of the late David Phillip Norris who was killed on Jan 12 2023 in a hit & run accident. Mr. Norris was a musician and composer who was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Minneapolis/St, Paul Award for his musical direction of AN ODYSSEY BACKWARDS AND IN HEELS which he helped compose/create and was a huge fan of A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE: A Drinking Game-Minnesota 11th Anniversary-Farewell Phoenix Theater Show is the perfect early Valentine's Day date, a celebration of the return of live theater, as well as a milestone achievement for its producers, casts, and loyal fans some of whom come every month.

WHEN: Sat Feb 4th 10:30 PM

WHERE: Phoenix Theater

2605 Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55408

612-377-2285

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222908®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phoenixtheatermpls.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

TICKETS: $10 in advance/$15 at the door

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-minnesota-drinking-game-the-princess-bride-tickets-510975450327

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/3fGOpPy1H