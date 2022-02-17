Minnesota Opera Cancels VOICES UNITED

Minnesota Opera has announced the cancellation of its performance of Voices United, set for March, due to "unpredictable current chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"When MN Opera announced its current season in June of 2021, it did not anticipate the extensive testing and tracing regimen that would be required to keep its creative workforce healthy during a new wave of viral proliferation with a variant as easily transmissible as omicron," reads the press release. "We realized that the size and scale of 'The Anonymous Lover' (a full, in-person opera that ran Feb. 5-13) pushed our protocol systems to the edge of what our human and financial resources can sustain. At this time, properly executing a performance like 'Voices United,' with twice as many musicians and three times as many vocalists, is unfortunately beyond our capacity."

Ticketholders can refund, donate or apply the value of their tickets to future performances. All ticketholders affected will receive communication directly from Minnesota Opera with a full description of their options. For more information, visit mnopera.org.