Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Presents A PICKLE

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company's latest production will be outdoors in late May.

After Doris discovers her kosher pickles have been disqualified at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row, she decides to find out why they're not receiving their due.

Welcome to A Pickle, the final play of Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company's 2020-2021 Season, Theatre Six Feet Apart!

It's a new play, by playwright Deborah Yarchun, based on true events.

After entering her kosher pickles into the Creative Activities Competition for preserved food at the Minnesota State Fair, Doris discovers that they've been discarded onto a backroom table. The following year she finds her family delicacy disqualified for a second year in a row! Disappointed but not defeated, Doris sets out on a quest to uncover why they're not receiving their due ranking amongst pickles.

A Pickle is a solo show that will play outdoors at several sites beginning in late May into June 2021. Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company will have the same safety and health protocols in place that were used to make the outdoor show (25 Questions for a Jewish Mother) last August an enjoyable experience for audiences: social distancing, mandatory masks, attendance limited based upon state and city mandates, and traffic patterns to avoid "choke points."

A Pickle will substitute for The People's Violin.