Marcela Lorca Will Step Down From Ten Thousand Things at End of 2024

Marcela will conclude six years as Artistic Director at Ten Thousand Things at the end of 2024.

Marcela has led TTT through significant societal challenges over the past six years with grace and calm. Her commitment to artistic excellence led to stellar shows, and her drive to connect continued to bring the company's work to where it was needed most.

Recent shifts in both Marcela’s personal and professional life have highlighted the importance of more flexibility for her next chapter. She plans to do some guest directing (at the Alley Theater in Houston and the Asolo in Sarasota, FL) and, importantly, spend more time with her mother in Chile.

“TTT is an incredible organization with a deeply respected mission and impressive impact,” Marcela says. “I am proud of the work we have done together over the past few years, and I deeply appreciate the support of our talented artists, generous donors and audiences, and committed community partners.”

Marcela has selected the 2024-2025 season, which will be announced later this month. She will direct the fall 2024 show, with guest directors engaged for the winter and spring 2025 shows.

The board is forming a transition committee to fill the Artistic Director position no later than June 2025. Updates will be posted regularly to our website at tenthousandthings.org.