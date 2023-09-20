Interview: Tyrese Childs of BARE: A POP OPERA at The Wildwood Theatre

This production will run Thursday, October 5 through Sunday October 15, 2023

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Interview: Tyrese Childs of BARE: A POP OPERA at The Wildwood Theatre
Tyrese Childs
Photo courtesy of The Wildwood Theatre

BARE: A Pop Opera" is an electrifying contemporary rock musical that pulsates with energy. The story unfolds within the walls of a Catholic boarding school, where a group of students navigates the complexities of sexuality, identity, and the uncertain future.

In our conversation, we had the opportunity to chat with Tyrese Childs (he/they), a cast member of the production. Tyrese takes on the role of Peter in this powerful rendition of BARE at The Wildwood Theatre.

What do you enjoy about playing the role of Peter in this production?

This role is definitely different from a lot of the roles I've played in the past—it's a lot more serious and introspective as opposed to the more lighthearted roles I'm used to playing. It's definitely a welcome change though, as it sets me up with the opportunity to explore a new side of myself on stage as well as in my day-to-day life!

When it comes to developing a character, the first thing that I usually think is "What would this character and I have to talk about if we were sitting in a room together?" Right away, I realized that Peter and I'd probably talk for hours with all the things we have in common, so understanding him as a standalone character was easy. The next step, figuring out how he'd bring his introspective nature into his interactions with other characters, was a bit more difficult. In short, I like to create characters from the inside out, and Peter is no exception!

As an actor, I think it's really tough to find a balance between letting your personal experiences inform your performance and knowing when you're "too close to the case" and that has definitely been one of the most challenging parts of the process. Especially when you've gone through similar experiences such as coming out of the closet to a parent, it's hard not to let yourself live in those feelings after letting them loose for a bit. 

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song in the show is definitely "Are You There?". Something about the acoustic guitar and a little tenor duet really speaks to my soul! 

What do you hope audience members take away from seeing this show?

Bare tells the story of a bunch of high school students trying to figure out how to navigate life under the thumb of the expectations placed on them by their families, their peers, and the church. That said, although there are many lessons to be taken from the show, at the end of it all I really hope that the audience walks away from our show knowing the importance of trusting how we feel, regardless of the external expectations set upon us. 

What are your favorite local spots?

One of my favorite local spots would have to be Hunt and Gather off of 50th & Xerxes. If you're looking to kill hours of your day sifting through neat art, clothes, and trinkets, then this is the place for you! Food-wise though, I'm a huge fan of Young Joni, Moto-i, and more often than not you can find me at Surdyk's Cheese Shop grabbing a quick sandwich or sweet treat!

Thank you Tyrese for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




