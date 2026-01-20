Review: CELTIC THRONE II at State Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On a cold January night in Minneapolis, the State Theatre felt anything but wintery. As Celtic Throne II—Psalter of Ireland unfolded on January 18, 2026, the audience was carried into a world of ancient history, pulsing music, and remarkable young talent. This production goes far beyond a typical Irish dance show, offering a richly layered performance that blends dance, live music, singing, and athletic feats into a compelling theatrical story.

Developed by Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance, with original music by Golden Globe–nominated composer Brian Byrne, Celtic Throne II tells the story of Ollav Fola, a legendary sixth-century B.C. figure whose journey from the Near East to Ireland helped shape the island’s traditions of law, education, and the arts. The narrative begins with the fall of Jerusalem in 585 B.C. and follows Ollav and his companions, including Princess Tephi, as they establish a new cultural foundation in Ireland.

Irish dance sits at the heart of the production. Fans of Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and Heartbeat of Home will recognize the fast footwork and commanding rhythms, but Celtic Throne II builds on that foundation in its own way. The choreography is bold and expansive, filling the stage with intricate patterns, sharp timing, and powerful group numbers that feel both traditional and fresh.

One of the most striking aspects of the show is its cast. Performers range in age from early elementary school to young adults, and their confidence and skill are impressive at every level. Seeing children as young as seven dance, sing, and play instruments with such enthusiasm brings a special warmth to the performance. These are not casual performers—many of the dancers have competed at the highest levels of Irish dance, and their experience shows in the precision and polish of every number.

The show also adds an exciting physical dimension rarely seen in Irish dance productions. Flips, gymnastics, martial arts, and stick fighting are woven into the choreography, creating moments of suspense and surprise. These sequences had the audience leaning forward in their seats, as the dancers combined strength and agility with musical timing.

Music plays a central role throughout the evening. Live musicians, vocalists, a choir, and a youth orchestra perform onstage, giving the production an immediacy that recorded tracks simply can’t match. Byrne’s score moves easily between intimate, lyrical moments and sweeping, cinematic themes. At times, the atmosphere feels like a lively Irish pub; at others, it becomes grand and dramatic, underscoring the historical weight of the story.

The visual presentation is equally strong. Detailed costumes, an elaborate set, and dynamic lighting bring the story to life, while a large LED screen provides video elements that help guide the narrative. Rather than distracting from the live action, the visuals enhance it, adding depth and clarity to the storytelling.

What ultimately makes Celtic Throne II—Psalter of Ireland stand out is its sincerity. The performers clearly love what they are doing, and that joy carries into the audience. By the final moments, it was clear why the crowd responded with enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation.

Celtic Throne II is an ambitious and heartfelt production that successfully combines history, dance, music, and youthful energy. It leaves audiences not only entertained, but genuinely moved by the passion and dedication on display.

For more information on Celtic Throne, please visit their official website here.

All photos are courtesy of Celtic Throne

Reader Reviews

