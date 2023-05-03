Interview: Rick Shomi of ANTIGONICK at Full Circle Theater Company

ANTIGONE is an ancient Greek play by Sophokles that depicts Antigone's heroic public defiance of King Kreon's tyrannical rule. This ever relevant play explores themes of love, family, loyalty, and civil disobedience.

We chat with producer and associate director Rick Shiomi about this production.

Why is this play important to share with today's audience?

This play, at its heart, is about the idea of speaking truth to power.

It's about the courage to stand up against injustice and in this age

of authoritarian figures trying to bully others into obedience,

this is a key issue. And it is love driving Antigone's courage.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

The Chorus, in terms of poetic language and choreography, is a tremendously creative and dynamic force in the play, They are constantly watching and commenting upon the interactions of the other characters in the play, with wry humor and deep understanding.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production?

I hope audiences walk away thrilled by the power of individuals to stand up against injustice and the impact they can have upon others.

What are your favorite local spots?

My favorite place in south Minneapolis is the Prima restaurant. on Lyndale near Diamond Lake Rd.

Thank you Rick for your time.

