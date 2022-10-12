Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Anna Hashizume of FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Park Square Theatre

This production runs Oct 19 – Nov 6, 2022

Oct. 12, 2022  

Don't miss this savvy detective caper that's smart and fun with a dash of social commentary and plenty of sly intrigue! Sam Shikaze, hard-boiled private eye, fights crime in Vancouver's Japantown in the years after WWII. This time he's up against a big time developer intent on bulldozing the community and the New World Hotel. But when the developer's beautiful Japanese American wife goes missing, it's up to Sam to find her!

Written and directed by R.A. Shiomi, this world premiere is the third installment of Shiomi's hit noir-style detective comedies featuring Sam Shikaze. The first play in the trilogy, Yellow Fever, has been produced Off-Broadway, across North America, and in Japan. The New York production received a rave review in the New York Times:

We chat with cast member Anna Hashizume about her role and the production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It feels great! I know everyone says it, but nothing can compare to the energy of live audiences.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

I have to say that one of my favorite moments in the show happen in the second act between Sam and Yumiko. They're both starting to open up to one another but they're still a little cautious and guarded. The scene is sweet and tragic and gives a lot of insight into who these two people are.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this production?

I hope audiences have a good time. It's a noir with social commentary, yes - but it's also a comedy and I hope that audiences are able to enjoy that aspect as well!
How was working with the cast and creative team?

This team has been an absolute dream to work with!

What are your favorite local spots?

Since we're doing this show in St. Paul, I have to shout-out a St. Paul restaurant called Estelle. They have some of the best food in the Twin Cities!

Thank you Anne! We appreciate your time.

Photo courtesy of Anna Hashizume


Don't miss this savvy detective caper that's smart and fun with a dash of social commentary and plenty of sly intrigue! Sam Shikaze, hard-boiled private eye, fights crime in Vancouver's Japantown in the years after WWII. This time he's up against a big time developer intent on bulldozing the community and the New World Hotel. But when the developer's beautiful Japanese American wife goes missing, it's up to Sam to find her!
