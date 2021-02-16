Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES

The series will feature “backstage” stories from the casts of Hadestown, The Lion King, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Feb. 16, 2021  
Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that it is bringing the best of behind-the-scenes Broadway to your screens with The Broadway Cast Reunion Series. The lineup of events features up close and personal conversations with the casts of the hottest shows on Broadway including Hadestown on Wednesday, Feb. 24, The Lion King on Wednesday, March 10 and Dear Evan Hansen on Wednesday, March 24. All shows are at 7 p.m. CT. Each cast event will be livestreamed with on-demand video available after the show.

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and creators to hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as they really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions through the chat feature.

The Trust also announced it is collaborating again with theater organizations throughout Greater Minnesota to co-present streaming entertainment by world-class artists that brings programming to communities throughout the region. Joining the Trust to present The Broadway Cast Reunion Series are Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center (Brainerd), Fine Arts Programming at College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University (St. Joseph, Collegeville), Historic Holmes Theatre (The Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center), Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts, (Red Wing) and University of North Dakota Chester Fritz Auditorium (Grand Forks, ND)

Tickets for the events in The Broadway Cast Reunion Series (Hadestown and Dear Evan Hansen casts) are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will help the Trust and participating theaters support their mission of creating positive change through the arts.

CAST

DAY

DATE

TIME

PLATFORM

Hadestown

Wednesday

Feb. 24

7 p.m. CT

livestream / on demand

The Lion King*

Wednesday

March 10

7 p.m. CT

livestream / on demand

Dear Evan Hansen

Wednesday

March 24

7 p.m. CT

livestream / on demand

Tickets are $15 for each cast event (per household or device).

*Tickets for The Broadway Cast Reunion Series: The Lion King go on sale Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Additional support is provided by Maurices and their shared commitment to make theater programming possible to communities throughout the region.

MEET THE CASTS:

HADESTOWN

Meet the original Broadway stars of Hadestown, including the writer and director of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical of 2019, Anais Mitchell (Writer) and Rachel Chavkin (Director). The event will also feature cast members Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Amber Gray (Persephone), Patrick Page (Hades) and Eva Noblezada (Eurydice).

THE LION KING

Meet the original Broadway stars of The Lion King featuring Heather Headley (Nala) and additional cast to be announced shortly.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Meet the Broadway and national tour stars of the Tony Award sensation, Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score) featuring Jordan Fisher (Evan Hansen on Broadway), Jessica Phillips (Heidi Hansen on Broadway), Christiane Noll (Cynthia Murphy on Broadway), Gabrielle Carrubba (Zoe Murphy on Broadway), Phoebe Koyabe (Alana Beck on Broadway), Ciara Harris (Alana Beck on tour), Stephen Christopher Anthony (Evan Hansen on tour), and Noah Kieserman (Connor Murphy on tour).


