Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Rescheduled Dates in Minneapolis for COME FROM AWAY

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Come From Away has been postponed in Minneapolis until next year, Tuesday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Broadway hit was originally scheduled to appear Aug. 11-23, 2020 as part of this year's Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) but has been rescheduled in response to the safety concerns with COVID-19.

Ticket holders for Come From Away will be automatically be seated into the corresponding performance of the rescheduled engagement (see below). If ticket holders are unable to attend their new performance date, they should contact their point of purchase for assistance.

dates (2020) New dates (2021)

Aug. 11, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 12, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 13, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 14, 2020, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 2021, 8 p.m.

Aug. 15, 2020, 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021, 2 p.m.

Aug. 15, 2020, 8 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Aug. 16, 2020, 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 2021, 1 p.m.

Aug. 16, 2020, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 20, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21, 2020, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021, 8 p.m.

Aug. 22, 2020, 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, 2 p.m.

Aug. 22, 2020, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, 8 p.m.

Aug. 23, 2020, 1 p.m. Sept. 26, 2021, 1 p.m.

Aug. 23, 2020, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Come From Away were only available as part of a season subscription package and not yet on sale to the general public. The box office is currently operating at a reduced staffing capacity. All Come From Away ticket holders will be served as quickly as possible, however, additional time may be required to process specific requests.

Answers to frequently asked questions regarding cancelled and postponed engagements can be found at HennepinTheatreTrust.org/broadwayticketinfo.

Trust organizers continue to work diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling shows and touring Broadway as guided by medical and public health advice to comply with local government regulations. The touring industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country and the Trust is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew.

Hennepin Theatre Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to its community mission. Annually, the Trust serves more than 8,000 high school students statewide and brings nearly 600,000 people to the Hennepin Theatre District to experience art on the street and stage.

Ticket holders who consider donating the value of their tickets will be provided with instructions on how to do so. Those donations will further support Trust programs which promote the community and introduce new audiences to the arts.

While there may be additional unforeseen changes to other events on the calendar, the Trust will update ticket holders through their point of purchase and its website.

Please note that the Trust can only provide service options for tickets purchased directly from the Orpheum, State or Pantages box offices, Ticketmaster or Broadway Across America. The Trust is not responsible for the procedures or refund policies of secondary ticket providers or other sources. Guests who purchased through a secondary ticketing site should contact their point of purchase for more information regarding how their order is affected. During this time, the box office is operating at a reduced staffing capacity and facilitating ticketing requests will take additional time due to the volume of events affected.

