Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces 2022-2023 Spotlight Education Teaching Artists In Residence Cohort

Hennepin Theatre Trust has selected four Minnesota-based artists as its Teaching Artists in Residence cohort for the 2022-2023 year of its flagship Spotlight Education program. The Spotlight Education Teaching Artists in Residence cohort is made up of theater professionals with unique experiences acting, writing and directing who wish to develop their capacities as educators.

"We believe every Minnesota student deserves access to arts education and the skillset it builds, and that starts with our teachers," said Ari Koehnen Sweeny, director of creative art partnerships for Hennepin Theatre Trust. "The Teaching Artists in Residency program expands the scope of the Trust's statewide educational programming by connecting working theater professionals with educational training and tools to equip them in their future educational work. At the same time, the program introduces students to the professional theater industry."

These artists will engage in a year-long residency with Spotlight Education. This group is made up of theater artists with a strong interest in developing their capacities as educators. The Teaching Artists in Residence receive an annual stipend as well as advisory training from industry leaders, access to company-wide professional development programming and the opportunity to deeply engage with Spotlight programming on every level.

This year's participating artists are:

Claire Chenoweth

A graduate of St. Olaf College and The National Theatre Institute, Claire currently works as a performer, theater education and administrator in the Twin Cities. She is passionate about the craft and advocacy of intimacy direction, and is currently pursuing work, training and eventual licensure in the field. Clair is also invested in consent-based approaches with education. Other passions include puppetry, poetry and creative play.

Eshay Brantley

Born in South Side, Chicago, Eshay Brantley moved to south Minneapolis in 2004. A multidisciplinary artist, social justice advocate and teaching artist, she commences her work in ritual-based writing and performance to foster and uplift the narrative of marginalized groups.

Grant Sorenson

Grant Sorenson is a versatile theater artist with extensive experience as a director, actor and writer. A native of Minneapolis, he has spent the majority of his life working professionally in theater, onstage and off. Grant's work as an actor has been seen at the Guthrie Theater, Theater Latté Da, Children's Theatre Company, Yellow Tree Theatre, Frank Theatre, The Playwright's Center and many more. He received his training at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association. His work as a director has been seen at Arrow Theater, 7th House Theater, Theater Latté Da and Wayzata High School Theatre, where he serves as Associate Program Director.

Peyton Dixon

Peyton Dixon is an accomplished actor with credits from Ten Thousand Things Theatre, History Theatre, Transatlantic Love Affair, Artistry, Paul Bunyan Playhouse, Morris Park Players, Actors Theatre of Minnesota, Rochester Civic Theatre and Cross Community Players. He has been creating and collaborating on art for more than 12 years.

For more information about Spotlight Education, please visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org.