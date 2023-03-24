HAMILTON Sets Lottery In Minneapolis

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Hennepin Theatre Trust have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance Tuesday, April 4 in Minneapolis at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis). A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24 and will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 30 for tickets to performances April 4-9. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER:



· Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

· The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 12 p.m. the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

· Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

· Lottery tickets void if resold.

· All times listed are in the local time zone.

Tickets for HAMILTON are on sale now at HennepinTheatreTrust.org and the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.). Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and Ticketing Website for late release seats which may become available at short notice.



Show dates are Tuesday, April 4 to Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.