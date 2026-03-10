New Production of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Come to Theater Latté Da

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Latté Da has announced complete casting and single ticket on-sale for Tony Award nominee Gutenberg! The Musical! (April 1 - May 3, 2026). This hit two-man spoof transforms musical theater ambition into a full-throttle comic adventure, directed by Twin Cities theater artist Tyler Michaels King.

“The primary goal of our production is to have a really great time at the theater” states King. “Gutenberg! is chock full of jokes, one-liners, silly bits and over 30 characters played by just two actors. But beyond the funny, is also a lot of heart—a touching story of ambition, striving for greatness and defying the odds. I think we can see ourselves in Bud and Doug, as they inspire us to chase our own dreams.”

This new production brings the cult favorite to Minneapolis audiences in a fresh, high-octane staging that celebrates the power—and the absurdity—of dreaming big.

Fresh off its hit Broadway premiere, Gutenberg! The Musical! is a clever, offbeat, frequently absurd comedy that affectionately spoofs the world of musical theater. This love letter to new works is told through the lens of two aspiring writers earnestly pitching their wildly inaccurate musical about the invention of the printing press, blending infectious enthusiasm, witty songs, and irreverent historical twists.

“This is one of those shows that you need to see live in the theater,” says King. “Seeing two actors play these 30 different characters using only hats, watching their silly and chaotic show come to life using only the sheer will of their imagination; you’ll leave the theater going ‘how did they do that?’” Equal parts satire and celebration, Gutenberg! is a fast-paced theatrical romp that revels in the art of making something out of nothing—one song and one dream at a time.

“Gutenberg! The Musical! is a joyful love letter to musicals—especially new musicals, which are at the very heart of what we do at Theater Latté Da,” said Artistic Director Justin Lucero. “The show feels like the perfect way to celebrate the culmination of our five-year NEXT 25 X 25 initiative, an ambitious commitment to developing brand-new musicals. It’s delightfully meta—my favorite kind of art is art about artists—and in this case we get to watch perhaps the most enthusiastic, maybe even too enthusiastic, artists ever to headline a musical! I’m also thrilled that this production marks the directorial debut of Tyler Michaels King, a beloved Twin Cities theater luminary and longtime Latté Da collaborator. Tyler’s deep experience as an actor, his passion for new work and his background in improv comedy make him the perfect artist to helm this wildly inventive piece.”

The complete cast for Gutenberg! The Musical! includes Tom Reed (Scotland, PA and Stones in His Pockets) and Dominic Schiro (Latté Da debut), with understudies Noah Hynick (Latté Da debut) and Carl Swanson (Scotland, PA).

Gutenberg! The Musical! is directed by Tyler Michaels King (directorial debut; To Let Go and Fall, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Assassins, Peter and the Starcatcher, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, Cabaret, Spring Awakening). Music director is Jason Hansen. The design team includes scenic designer Sarah Bahr, costume designer Zamora Simmons-Stiles, lighting designer Grant Merges, sound designer Peter Morrow, props designer Madelaine Foster and hair and makeup designer Emma Gustafson. Shelby Reddig is stage manager and Meghan Gaffney is assistant stage manager.

The 2025/26 season opened October 8, 2025 with the original concert offering Journey On: A 100th Show Cabaret Celebration, marking the organization’s 100th production and the launch of a milestone year that will also bring the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Ritz Theater in Spring 2026 and the successful completion of the ambitious NEXT 25 X 25 initiative to support the development of 25 new musicals over a five-year period. The season continued in November with a hit reimagined production of the Lerner & Loewe classic My Fair Lady, led by Artistic Director Justin Lucero, followed by the Tennessee Williams masterwork The Glass Menagerie, also directed by Lucero. Following Gutenberg! The Musical! is the Latté Da-commissioned World Premiere of My Ántonia, adapted from the beloved Willa Cather novel, and the return of the annual NEXT Festival, dedicated to the development of new musicals and plays with music.