GODSPELL, THE PAJAMA GAME & More Announced for Artistry 2022-2023 Season

Artistry will welcome audiences back to the Bloomington Center for the Arts, launching its 2022-2023 Season of theatrical and musical entertainment.

"It is always an exciting day to announce a new season! We have been thinking a lot about our commitment to this community and how we can utilize our space to engage artists in more meaningful ways. With that in mind, we are thrilled to be partnering with Regina Peluso and the fantastic team at Collide Theatrical Dance on WONDERLAND," said Executive Director Kevin Ramach. "Additionally, C. Ryan Shipley is such a familiar face to our audiences; HOLIDAYS WITH BING is truly the perfect festive outing for the whole family. Also, we are humbled and thrilled to welcome back Vanessa Brooke Agnes and Tyler Michaels King to direct this season, two artists who are making an indelible mark on the Twin Cities theatrical community."

Ramach continues, "60 years ago, Bloomington Civic Theater produced THE PAJAMA GAME. We are thrilled to celebrate that rich history in our community with a special anniversary production!"

"Artistry is proud to present this exciting season as we prepare for new artistic leadership," says Kelli Foster Warder, Consulting Producer. "With celebrated Twin Cities artists at the helms, we are confident that this season will have joy and excellence, and something for everyone!"

Prepare to revisit the nostalgia of one of the most highly produced and beloved Broadway classics, GODSPELL, directed by Vanessa Brooke Agnes, and choreographed by Kyle Weiler. Or tap your toes to Bob Fosse's show-stopping hit "Steam Heat" at the Tony Award-winning THE PAJAMA GAME. Bring your family and laugh out loud to the hit musical comedy THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, directed by Tyler Michaels King, be entranced by COLLIDE Theatrical's WONDERLAND, and join us for a new holiday tradition: C. Ryan Shipley's HOLIDAYS WITH BING

WONDERLAND

Presented by Collide Theatrical Dance Company

SEP 8 - OCT 2, 2022 | BLACK BOX THEATER



Don't be late for this very important date! COLLIDE Theatrical, the Twin Cities company that consistently thrills audiences with its unique blend of Tap, Jazz, Ballet, and Hip-Hop, makes its Artistry debut with WONDERLAND.



This high-energy show, set to a popular music soundtrack, serves up vivid costumes and dazzling technical dance skills. WONDERLAND takes audiences on a compelling ride as familiar characters experience mental health challenges and discover friendship and acceptance along the way.

GODSPELL

OCT 14 - NOV 6, 2022 | SCHNEIDER THEATER



GODSPELL, one of the most produced musicals of all time, now comes to Artistry! This 2012 revised version of Stephen Schwartz's (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) cherished musical offers a masterful retelling of the original show with ravishing new arrangements of your beloved favorites.



Revisit what it felt like the first time you heard "Prepare Ye," "Turn Back, O Man," "By My Side,"

"Day By Day" and "Beautiful City," and maybe even find yourself singing along. Vanessa Brooke Agnes, one of the cohort of directors who brought you Songs for a New World last season, returns to direct this touching and haunting story of kindness, love, and community.



HOLIDAYS WITH BING

DEC 22 - 31, 2022 | SCHNEIDER THEATER



Experience the new holiday hit, packaged perfectly for the whole family! Featuring Artistry favorite

C. Ryan Shipley (A New Brain, Mary Poppins, The Drowsy Chaperone, Singin' in the Rain, On the Town) as Bing Crosby himself, audiences will be transported by his spot-on impersonation to the 1940s era when crooners owned the airwaves.



Structured as a vintage radio broadcast featuring guest appearances from many of Crosby's legendary friends, HOLIDAYS WITH BING invites you to settle in for a nostalgia-filled holiday experience. Bing will urge you to "Count Your Blessings" as you and yours sing along to "White Christmas."



THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

JAN 27 - FEB 19, 2023 | SCHNEIDER THEATER



Under the direction of Twin Cities favorite Tyler Michaels King, this fast-paced, phonetic musical comedy will undoubtedly bring you to your feet! Join an eclectic group of six young people as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, sharing laugh-out-loud and sometimes poignant stories of how they discovered their "favorite moment of the Bee."



Complete with audience participation and plenty of effortless improv, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE guarantees a one-of-a-kind, musical theater performance that spells F-U-N!



THE PAJAMA GAME

APR 21 - MAY 14, 2023 | SCHNEIDER THEATER



A classic tale of boy meets girl, and girl wants a raise - wait, that's not how it goes! Sid and Babe will show you exactly how it goes, as they manage romance and work on opposite sides of a labor dispute at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory.



Featuring song-and-dance favorites like "Steam Heat," "There Once Was a Man," and "I'm Not At All in Love," THE PAJAMA GAME lives up to its three Tony awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival in 2006. Cozy on up and get ready to fall in love this spring at Artistry!



SEASON PACKAGE RENEWALS: On Sale Saturday, June 18, 2022



Current ARTISTRY and COLLIDE THEATRICAL DANCE COMPANY subscribers may call 952-563-8575 and place their 2022-2023 order starting at 9:00 am on June 18. Online sales open for current subscribers at noon.

NEW SUBSCRIBERS: On Sale Monday, July 11, 2022

New subscribers may call 952-563-8575 and place their 2022-2023 order starting at noon on July 11. Online sales open at noon.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR THE SEASON: On Sale Monday, August 1, 2022

Single tickets for the season open on August 1.



ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES

Welcoming and developing audiences is part of our mission, and we are pleased to provide the following services at no charge. Please visit our website at www.artistrymn.org/plan-your-visit for the most up-to-date information, or contact our Box Office.

Assisted listening devices are available at no charge for every Artistry performance in the Schneider Theater.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation is available for select performances.

Audio Description (AD) is provided for select performances.

Wheelchair Accessibility exists throughout the theater and the Bloomington Center for the Arts, The Schneider Theater has accessible wheelchair/scooter seating and a limited number of transfer seats available.

Large-type, Braille, and other Alternate Format program information is available with two weeks' advance notice.

Accessible parking is available in all Bloomington Center for the Arts lots. The closest and most convenient accessible parking is in the lot on the west side of the building.

Public Wheelchairs: The Bloomington Center for the Arts has wheelchairs and one power scooter available for public use free of charge. Please inquire at the City Information Desk when you arrive.

Restrooms: All restrooms in the Bloomington Center for the Arts are fully accessible to patrons in wheelchairs. An all-gender, fully-accessible, private restroom is available on the main floor.



COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS



Artistry wants to continue to offer all of our dynamic and expanding art programming to the public. Read below our Covid-19 policy:



Artistry maintains contracts/agreements with teaching artists, staff, theater artists, students, and others who participate in our on-site activities; we have an obligation to fulfill these agreements. For the safety of everyone, and in order to reduce the risk of cancellation or postponement of activities, we continue to follow these guidelines:



While attending the theater, Artistry requires masks to be worn.



We will continue to monitor and reassess our policies going forward. Thank you for your support! Please be sure to check updates at www.artistrymn.org/plan-your-visit.



ABOUT ARTISTRY

Artistry is a multi-faceted producing arts organization and the anchor tenant at Bloomington Center for the Arts. As the South Metro's largest non-profit professional theater, Artistry produces work from the musical theater canon including large-scale classics and smaller, more contemporary chamber musicals.

Artistry, a regional cultural asset, is a producer of theater, curator of exhibitions and related public programming, and facilitator of arts-based community development. It serves more than 82,000 people per year and is committed to artistic excellence, fostering creative expression and arts access. Artistry is welcoming to diverse audiences and art-makers in its theater, visual arts, and arts education programs. Evolving as an arts organization after more than six decades, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities continue to find opportunities at Artistry.