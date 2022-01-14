FOOTLOOSE Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Beginning This Month

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) brings audiences the hit Broadway musical, FOOTLOOSE. Based on the hit film that captured the hearts of America, FOOTLOOSE is filled with dazzling choreography, electrifying music and a moving story that brings an entire community together. FOOTLOOSE opens to a week of previews on January 28 and celebrates its official opening on Friday, February 4, 2022.



FOOTLOOSE burst onto the silver screen in 1984, proving to be one of the year's most successful motion pictures. The soundtrack recording reached #1 on the Billboard charts, went on to sell over 17 million copies worldwide and generated such Top 40 hits as, "Let's Hear It For The Boy, "Almost Paradise," "Holding Out For A Hero" and that most memorable title track, "Footloose." The Broadway musical includes these and new songs as well. With screenplay and lyrics by Oscar-winner Dean Pitchford, the story focuses on the youth of Bomont, Oklahoma, the struggle with those in authority over them and ultimately bridges the two. Pitchford was also nominated for four Academy Awards (winning the 1981 Best Song Oscar for "Fame," co-written w/ Michael Gore), three Golden Globes (winning for "Fame"), eight Grammys and two Tonys; his songs - recorded by such artists as Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Cher, Peter Allen, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Bette Midler and Martina McBride - have sold over 70 million records.



The FOOTLOOSE stage adaptation of Pitchford's (with Walter Bobbie) original screenplay ran for more than 700 performances on Broadway and is now seen all over the world. FOOTLOOSE last played on CDT's Main Stage just over 12 years ago, at a critical juncture, when CDT was in the process of being sold to a new ownership group led by Michael Brindisi, Tamara Kangas Erickson and Steven L. Peters. This group continues to own and operate CDT to this day. FOOTLOOSE was an audience favorite then and advance sales trends indicate its popularity remains strong.

-more next page-



Resident Artistic Director Michael Brindisi views FOOTLOOSE as a perfect show for today's audiences, "Not only is it one that brings joy with all the great music and dance, but it has a story about the wisdom of youth who celebrate life. They figure out a way to work together to bring about change. He added, "This show dives into life's core issues and deals with family, love, trials and grief. Humans need to fight through serious issues and not throw in the towel. We need to keep living."



Once again, Brindisi is proud to lead a remarkable production team of creative artists, which includes Renee Guittar (guest choreographer), Andy Kust (music director), Nayna Ramey (scenic design), Rich Hamson (costume design), Sue Ellen Berger (lighting design), Russ Haynes (sound design), Paul Bigot (wig/makeup design); Thomas Schumacher (production stage manager), and John Trow (assistant stage manager). (Cast list on next page.)



Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' production of FOOTLOOSE has its first preview on Friday, January 28, with an official opening on Friday, February 4. FOOTLOOSE will be performed eight times weekly with evening performances Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday. Dinner and show ticket prices: Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday evenings $81; Friday and Saturday evenings $96; Wednesday matinees $71 and Saturday matinees $78; Sunday $91. Groups of 12 or more are eligible to receive special discounts. For specific times, reservations and information, call the CDT box office at 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com