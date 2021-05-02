Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DREAMS AND DISCOVERY is Streaming Now From Minnesota Orchestra

French conductor Fabien Gabel makes his Minnesota Orchestra debut.

May. 2, 2021  
From Greek mythology to Italian comedy to Austrian folk dance, this Minnesota Orchestra concert dives deep into evocative dream worlds and whimsical storytelling.

Orchestra horn player Ellen Dinwiddie Smith is featured in Eleanor Alberga's The Shining Gates of Morpheus for string quartet and horn.

Watch the full performance here.

Program:

ALBERGA
Shining Gate of Morpheus / 15 min

STRAVINSKY
Pulcinella Suite / 20 min

MOZART
Symphony No. 39 / 25 min


