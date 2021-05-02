DREAMS AND DISCOVERY is Streaming Now From Minnesota Orchestra

From Greek mythology to Italian comedy to Austrian folk dance, this Minnesota Orchestra concert dives deep into evocative dream worlds and whimsical storytelling.

Orchestra horn player Ellen Dinwiddie Smith is featured in Eleanor Alberga's The Shining Gates of Morpheus for string quartet and horn.

French conductor Fabien Gabel makes his Minnesota Orchestra debut leading Igor Stravinsky's innovative suite from the ballet Pulcinella and Wolfgang Amadè Mozart's carefree Symphony No. 39.

Watch the full performance here.

Program:

ALBERGA

Shining Gate of Morpheus / 15 min

STRAVINSKY

Pulcinella Suite / 20 min

MOZART

Symphony No. 39 / 25 min