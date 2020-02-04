Brave New Workshop Premieres Hindsight Is 2020

Brave New Workshop is kicking off its 62nd year with a show that promises some of the best and biggest laughs from the past decade. Hindsight is 2020: The Best of the Brave New Workshop opens this Friday, February 7th at 8 pm. Join the legendary cast as they guide audiences through this carefully curated night of comedy. Tickets range from $20-39. For a full schedule please visit bravenewworkshop.com.

"These sketches are truly the best of the best material we have," says BNW Artistic Director Caleb McEwen. "Our favorite part of producing a "best-of" show is that we get to resurrect and reproduce the funniest and most beloved sketches that our audiences have enjoyed over the years." Filled with sketches from top productions like Booty and the Beast: A Tinderella Story, Love and Other Social Diseases and Mad Vax: Guardians of the Fallacy; this new production Hindsight is 2020: The Best of the Brave New Workshop virtually guarantees a night filled with carefully curated laughter.

Now in its 6th decade of promiscuous hostility and positive neutrality, the Brave New Workshop is proud to produce this 303rd comedy revue. Artistic Director is Caleb McEwen. The production was written and will be performed by an all-star cast including Lauren Anderson , Denzel Belin, Doug Neithercott and Taj Ruler, along with Musical Director Jon Pumper and Technical Director Matthew Vichlach.





