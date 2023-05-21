Arts Nest and Phoenix Theater to Host RAISE THE BAR! Fundraiser in June

Raise the Bar, a Fundraiser for Arts Nest and Phoenix Theater, will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 3-6pm at Phoenix Theater (2605 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408). Tickets are $20.

Come on down to Phoenix Theater and raise the bar on our newly repaired doors after the accident last Fall. We'll be tasting (and judging) dessert bars baked by members of our community.

Emceed by Duck Washington, with live music from Scot Froelich.

More information at Click Here

Arts Nest is a non-profit arts services organization, that exists to nurture and support emerging artists and arts professionals - through creating access and opportunities for learning, connections, and visibility. Our major projects include operating Phoenix Theater at a subsidized rate for local artists and arts organizations, and the Fledgling Production Assistance program to help emerging artists and producers take the next significant step in their careers.