Arts Nest and Phoenix Theater to Host RAISE THE BAR! Fundraiser in June

The event will be emceed by Duck Washington, with live music from Scot Froelich.

Raise the Bar, a Fundraiser for Arts Nest and Phoenix Theater, will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 3-6pm at Phoenix Theater (2605 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408). Tickets are $20.

Come on down to Phoenix Theater and raise the bar on our newly repaired doors after the accident last Fall. We'll be tasting (and judging) dessert bars baked by members of our community.

Emceed by Duck Washington, with live music from Scot Froelich.

Arts Nest is a non-profit arts services organization, that exists to nurture and support emerging artists and arts professionals - through creating access and opportunities for learning, connections, and visibility. Our major projects include operating Phoenix Theater at a subsidized rate for local artists and arts organizations, and the Fledgling Production Assistance program to help emerging artists and producers take the next significant step in their careers.




It would be a crime to miss this production.

On June 12-13, over 1,600 students will flock to the State Theatre in Downtown Minneapolis for Spotlight Showcase 2023: Minnesota high school theater's biggest (annual) celebration! The awards and recognition event highlights student performances, awards and alumni appearances.

Theatre Pro Rata has announced two upcoming productions. Learn more here!

Get a first look at 'Somewhere Out There' from the world premiere of An American Tail The Musical.


Recommended For You