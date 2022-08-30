Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events
Anika Noni Rose to Teach Free Virtual Class for Kids on Auditioning & More, Hosted by Varsity Tutors

Anika Noni Rose to Teach Free Virtual Class for Kids on Auditioning & More, Hosted by Varsity Tutors

In the live interactive class, the Broadway and Hollywood veteran actress will be teaching the secrets to selling the song.

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Anika Noni Rose, a Tony Award winner, nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee, and a Disney Legend will be teaching a free virtual class for kids at Guthrie Theater tomorrow (8/31).

In the live interactive class hosted by Varsity Tutors, a leading online learning platform, the Broadway and Hollywood veteran actress will be teaching the secrets to selling the song - demonstrating how to choose audition songs that sell yourself as a performer, how to learn and practice the songs you'll sing on stage, and how to perform your pieces expertly and authentically.

For more information CLICK HERE!

Anika Noni Rose is best known for voicing Tiana, Disney's first African-American princess, as seen in the The Princess and the Frog (2009). She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

She is also known for her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls (2006). She is also known for her performances in theatre, particularly for her starring roles as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change (2004), for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Beneatha Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun (2014), for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Anika Noni Rose to Teach Free Virtual Class for Kids on Auditioning & More, Hosted by Varsity TutorsAnika Noni Rose to Teach Free Virtual Class for Kids on Auditioning & More, Hosted by Varsity Tutors
August 30, 2022

Anika Noni Rose, a Tony Award winner, nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee, and a Disney Legend will be teaching a free virtual class for kids at Guthrie Theater on August 31.
WICKED Defies Gravity With Its Return To Minneapolis Generating Approximately $30.9 Million In Local Economic ImpactWICKED Defies Gravity With Its Return To Minneapolis Generating Approximately $30.9 Million In Local Economic Impact
August 29, 2022

Broadway is back and flourishing in the Hennepin Theatre District, and with it comes a boost to the local economy. Attracting audiences to downtown Minneapolis, WICKED flew back for its sixth visit to Minneapolis, playing the historic Orpheum Theatre from July 27 to Aug. 28, 2022. The five-week engagement kicked off the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season welcoming more than 100,000 patrons to the theatre and generating a local economic impact of $30.9 million.
Duluth Playhouse Debuts New Brand, New Season And New Youth, Underground LocationsDuluth Playhouse Debuts New Brand, New Season And New Youth, Underground Locations
August 29, 2022

Duluth Playhouse roars into fall with a variety of fresh ways to enjoy theater!
Photos: Duluth Playhouse Launches 2022/2023 Season With ONCEPhotos: Duluth Playhouse Launches 2022/2023 Season With ONCE
August 26, 2022

Duluth Playhouse opens their new season with the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, running September 16 - Oct 2, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre. See photos from the production.
Photos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American TourPhotos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
August 26, 2022

The HAIRSPRAY North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will kick off at The Carson Center in Paducah, KY, prior to visiting more than 55 cities in its second touring season. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!