Anika Noni Rose to Teach Free Virtual Class for Kids on Auditioning & More, Hosted by Varsity Tutors

Anika Noni Rose, a Tony Award winner, nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee, and a Disney Legend will be teaching a free virtual class for kids at Guthrie Theater tomorrow (8/31).

In the live interactive class hosted by Varsity Tutors, a leading online learning platform, the Broadway and Hollywood veteran actress will be teaching the secrets to selling the song - demonstrating how to choose audition songs that sell yourself as a performer, how to learn and practice the songs you'll sing on stage, and how to perform your pieces expertly and authentically.

Anika Noni Rose is best known for voicing Tiana, Disney's first African-American princess, as seen in the The Princess and the Frog (2009). She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.



She is also known for her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls (2006). She is also known for her performances in theatre, particularly for her starring roles as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change (2004), for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Beneatha Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun (2014), for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.