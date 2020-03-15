All Northrop Events Canceled Through April 30

All Northrop events have been canceled through April 30.

The following statement has been released:

We at Northrop and the University of Minnesota have been closely monitoring the development of COVID-19. The health and safety of our students, patrons, artists, partners, faculty, and staff are our top priority. In that spirit, and with the University following the recommendation of the state of Minnesota, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all events at Northrop through Apr 30 (please see full list below). As a performing arts institution with the mission of bringing performing arts and educational experiences to our community, we do not make this decision lightly but we know that this is the right path forward for all of us. All major venues at the University, systemwide, are closed to the public, and events will be canceled, rescheduled, or moved online where possible. We are working closely with public health officials and will regularly assess the ongoing need for these restrictions.

Performance cancellations are having a profound effect on the financial health of performing arts institutions and artists world-wide. While Northrop is working with our artists to schedule another performance in the future, at this time we are offering three options for ticket-holders of canceled performances - tax deductible donation, exchange for a gift certificate, or full refund. Ticket holders have been contacted but those with additional questions can contact the Northrop Box Office at 612-624-2345, umntix@umn.edu, or northrop@umn.edu.

During this difficult time, we are so proud to be part of the University of Minnesota and the Twin Cities community. The arts are a source of inspiration, joy and healing. Thank you for your partnership and patience as we work together to keep our community healthy. Stay tuned for more details and updates about events at the University of Minnesota. We are in this together and I look forward to welcoming you back to Northrop very soon.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You