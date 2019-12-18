AATE's Arts Administration To Hold Symposium In Minneapolis

From April 3-5, 2020, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education will be hosting its inaugural Arts Administration Symposium in Minneapolis, Minnesota! We are bringing arts administrators from around the nation together to intently focus on the three programmatic areas of Finance, Human Resources, and Advancement. AATE welcomes professionals from both inside and outside the realm of theatre education to share experiences, hands-on lessons, and their expertise.

Arts Administration Symposium attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the city as well as explore three different arts institutions as we are being hosted by the Guthrie Theater, the Hennepin Theatre Trust, and the Children's Theatre Company. Attendees can expect open panels, breakout sessions, networking dinners, inspiring keynote speakers, and performances at different theatre venues throughout the city. Upon registration, attendees will automatically receive a ticket to see the Broadway Musical ANASTASIA at Minneapolis's Orpheum Theatre.

This symposium is headlined by Peter Hutchinson, former independent candidate for the 2006 Minnesota Governor election. Mr. Hutchinson has served as Minneapolis's Deputy Mayor in the 1970s, the state's Commissioner of Finance, as well as the superintendent for Minneapolis Public Schools. Opening day will also be led by Jason Brown and Kiyoko Simms. Mr. Brown serves as the Director of Education at the Guthrie Theatre and has over 20 years of teaching, arts education, and curriculum design experience. Kiyoko Simms works with the Minnesota Children's Theatre Company and brings decades of theatre education experience, prioritizing helping immigrant and minority children find their voice through theatre.

AATE serves three distinct audiences - artists, scholars, and educators - sparking dialogue across specializations in order to encourage the exchange of ideas, sharing, and networking across the theatre and educational communities. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to connect with peers and arts administrators from around the globe.

To learn more about AATE's Arts Administration Symposium in Minneapolis and register now, visit aate.com/aateadmin.





