VIDEO: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Ayad Akhtar Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Milwaukee-born Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Ayad Akhtar, joins MIlwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements for a new edition of the What's The Tea online chat series!

Watch the video below!

Check out other installments of the series here, here, and here!

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin welcoming nearly 300,000 people at 700 performances of 15 productions a season in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex featuring three unique performance venues- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret.

For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.

To learn more, visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or contact the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You