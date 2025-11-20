Milwaukee Rep to Celebrate 50 Years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with Community Giving and Free Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Christmas Carol will celebrate its’ 50th Anniversary this holiday season, playing to over 1.7 million people, making it Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition. Keeping with Milwaukee Rep’s mission to create positive change in the community, it has revealed the recipients of the Associated Bank A Christmas Carol Families Program and A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program for 2025.



This year the Associated Bank A Christmas Carol Families Program, which raises funds for families in need during the holiday season through audience donations at every performance of A Christmas Carol will benefit families connected to Jewish Family Services whose mission is to provide supportive services that strengthen families, children and individuals throughout the life cycle within the context of their unique needs and traditions. JFS welcomes anyone who comes to them and strives to provide the best in clinical therapies, case management services, and caring homes. Since 1867, JFS has been helping people regardless of age, ethnicity, religion, lifestyle or ability to pay.

"It is a true honor to be chosen by the Milwaukee Rep Community Impact Council for this year’s gift initiative,” said Dan Fleischman, JFS Interim President and CEO. “This recognition provides us with a chance to support families who are navigating the harshest of circumstances. We are thankful for this partnership and for the chance to share in Milwaukee Rep’s mission of uplifting our community through generosity and compassion."



In years past, Milwaukee Rep has raised over $40,000 annually toward these efforts benefiting such organizations as United Community Center, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Community Advocates, Safe & Sound, Running Rebels, COA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, La Causa, Journey House, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Next Door Foundation and more. The dollars raised go towards purchasing gifts for the families identified by the partner organization. Milwaukee Rep staff purchase, wrap, and deliver the gifts with the help of other organizations including Associated Bank, MGIC and Baird.

“As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol at Milwaukee Rep, we’re reminded of the enduring power of this story to inspire compassion, generosity, and transformation,” said Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. “Our A Christmas Carol Families Program has become as much a tradition as the show itself, and we’re proud to continue channeling the play’s spirit of hope into real-life support for families in need through our partnership with Jewish Family Services.”

