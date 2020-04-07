VIDEO: Leenya Rideout Sings 'Children Will Listen' For Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Milwaukee Rep has shared a video of Leenya Rideout singing 'Children Will Listen' for their Our Home to Your Home series.

Watch the video below!

Leenya Rideout's wide range of disciplines as well as her unique and sometimes offbeat take on the human condition have enabled her to reach audiences in theatres, cabarets, and music festivals on Broadway and around the world. She has worked with such directors as John Doyle, Phyllida Loyd, Marianne Elliott, Sam Mendes, Rob Marshall, David Leveaux, Les Waters, and Mike Newell as well as Master Puppeteers Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler. She has premiered roles in new plays and musicals in theaters and festivals all over the country. Her songwriting and arranging blend folk, rock and country with a Celtic edge. A native of the Rocky Mountains, she now resides in Manhattan with her husband, actor Ted Koch.

Leenya most recently starred as the Witch in Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's first musical, Into the Woods directed by Jenn Thompson.

Leenya premiered the role of Hope in John Doyle's new musical August Rush based on the movie opening at the Paramount Theatre May 3rd, 2019.

The world premiere of her Solo Show entitled Wild Abandon ran at Irish Repertory Theatre September 19th, 2018.

Leenya starred in the world premiere of Before We're Gone by Jerry Small at 13th Street Repertory Theater July 5th and The independent feature, Love, Repeat directed by Shelagh Carter starring Leenya will be released later this year.

Leenya Rideout has appeared on Broadway in War Horse, Cyrano de Bergerac with Kevin Kline and Jennifer Garner, John Doyle's Company as Jenny, and the 1998 revival of Cabaret (original cast).

Off-Broadway credits include Before We're Gone at 13th Street Rep, Fire and Air and As You Like It at Classic Stage, The Taming of the Shrew in Shakespeare in the Park, The Eternal Anniversary at the 59 E. 59th St.-Summer Shorts Festival, Yiddle with a Fiddle at the American Jewish Theatre, The Portable Pioneer and Prairie Show at the Melting Pot Theatre Company, and Cowgirls at the Minetta Lane Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You