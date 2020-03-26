VIDEO: Milwaukee Rep Launches Online Series, FROM OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME

To offset the disappointment of shuttered productions, Milwaukee Rep is launching an online performance series, From Our Home to Your Home, featuring your favorite Milwaukee Rep stars!

The company has also asked ten playwrights associated with the company to write 3-4 minute monologues to be performed by a Milwaukee Rep actor!

Hear a message from artistic director Mark Clements and check out the first performance from Nova Y Payton below!

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin welcoming nearly 300,000 people at 700 performances of 15 productions a season in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex featuring three unique performance venues- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.





