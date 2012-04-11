First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Danny Dwayne Wells
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
23%
Alexis J. Roston
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
19%
Amber Weissert
- EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
- First Stage
6%
Stephanie Staszak
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
6%
Abigail Ford
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Hartford Players
6%
Koko and Hourglass
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
5%
Beth Rusher
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers, Inc
5%
Ashley Patin
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
5%
Tori Watson
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Kyra Jo Pettit-Walla
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Box Theater Company
4%
Celeste DuPuis
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
Kara Ernst-Shalk
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
3%
Katy Tabb and Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Jayne Pink
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Sarah Laszewski
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Musical Masquers
2%
Erin Gerred
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
2%
Kenzie Alosi
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
Jamel Booth
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
1%
Maria Soledad Gillespie
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Miller/Katie Gray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
16%
Abby Miller
- ANASTASIA
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
15%
Bobby Sharon
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
13%
Mieka van der Ploeg
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
6%
Cassandra Gherardini
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
5%
Theresa Ham
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
4%
Suze Falk
- ANASTASIA
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
4%
Anne Mollerskov
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
4%
Lisa Quinn
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Katie Gray
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
3%
Jason Orlenko
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
3%
Krissy Sneshkof
- JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Serena Abel
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Michelle Grimm
- OLIVER!
- Skylight
2%
Serena Abel
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Anne Mollerskov
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%
Cynthy McCory, Christine Coyle, Mallory Oleson
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Trinae Williams-Henning
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Serena Abel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Amy Horst
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
2%
Michelle Grimm
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Serena Abel
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
Jazmín Aurora Medina
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
1%
Izumi Inaba
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Misti Bradford
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
43%SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
27%WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
11%JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
10%OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
8%Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Gray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
18%
Molly Rhode
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
13%
Chris Orth
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
7%
Jill Anna Ponasik/Jeffrey Mosser
- HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
7%
Anne Mollerskov
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
7%
Anne Mollerskov
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
6%
Sarah Jo Martens
- ANASTASIA
- Lake Country Playhouse
5%
Katie Gray
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
5%
Micahel Unger
- OLIVER!
- Skylight
3%
Eric Welch
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Joe Gallo
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
3%
Jeff Frank & Michael Dean Morgan
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
3%
Lorenz Marcus
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
3%
Michael Unger
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Eric Welch
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Trey Compton and Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Eric Pasbrig
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Musical Masquers, Inc
2%
Michelle LoRicco
- EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
- First Stage
2%
Eric Welch
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Bob Hurd
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
2%
Jeff Herbst
- LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
2%
Jeff Frank
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- First Stage
2%
Michael Unger
- JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Eric Welch
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Ralph Churchill
- CLUE:ON STAGE
- Lakeside Players
21%
Juliette Carrillo
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
9%
Dimonte Henning
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
8%
Amanda Marquardt
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Pink Umbrella Theater Company
7%
Elyse Edelman
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
6%
Karen Estrada
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
5%
Rich Smith
- THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players
4%
Erin Nicole Eggers
- MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
4%
Nancy Hurd
- THE DINING ROOM
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
4%
Al Wallisch
- UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
4%
Julie Ferris-Tillman
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Sunset Playhouse
4%
Peter Kao
- COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI
- Lotus Theatre
4%
Jake Penner
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Cody Estle
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Molly Rhode
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Josh Scheibe
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Leda Hoffmann
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Gavin Lawrence
- TOP DOG UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Marie Kohler
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%Best Ensemble HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
19%SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
17%WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
7%ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
5%HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
5%LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
4%ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Hartford Players
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
3%JOSEPH AND THE AM TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Sunset Playhouse
3%OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
2%CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
2%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
1%MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
1%RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
1%FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Wilson
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
22%
Smooch Medina
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
11%
Blaine Rakowski
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers, Inc
7%
Jimmy Balistreri
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
7%
Ally Swigert
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
6%
David Pecsi
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Hartford Players
6%
Jason Fassl
- FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
5%
Jason Fassl
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Rachel West
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Mike Van Dreser
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
Maaz Ahmed
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Smooch Medina
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Smooch Medina
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Scott Lema
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
3%
Mike Van Dreser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Colin Gawronski
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Jimmy Balistreri
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Rich Smith
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%
Steve Tonar
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Greg Hofmann
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Rich Smith
- THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
1%
Mike Van Dreser
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
Noele Stollmack
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Scott Wirtz-Olsen
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alissa Rhode
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
17%
Bryan Chung
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
16%
Bryan Chung
- ANASTASIA
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
10%
Julie Johnson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
6%
Donna Kummer
- HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
6%
Al Clausen
- LIZZIE
- 6th Street Theater, Racine
5%
Brett Ryback & Jack Forbes Wilson
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
4%
David Bonofiglio
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Anne Van Deusen
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
Dan Kazemi
- THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
4%
Janna Ernst
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Angie Rodenkirch
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
3%
Tracy Garon
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Anne Mollerskov
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Anne Mollerskov
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Sixth Street Theatre
2%
Janna Ernst
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Vance Dahl
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Amanda Patino
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Dan Kazemi
- RUN BAMBI RUN
- Milwaukee Rep
1%
James Kaplan
- LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
1%
Donna Kummer
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
1%
Douglas Clum
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
1%Best Musical SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
18%HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
16%ANASTASIA
- Lakeside Players
8%WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
6%HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
6%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
6%MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers
4%FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
3%LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
3%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZ TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Sunset Playhouse
3%KINKY BOOTS
- Waukesha Civic Theatre
2%OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
2%LIZZIE
- Sixth Street Theatre
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Musical Masquers
2%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Lake Country Playhouse
2%FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
1%JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
1%HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
0%Best New Play Or Musical JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
33%FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
32%ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
14%EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
- First Stage
13%THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
9%Best Performer In A Musical
Mona Swain
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
16%
Alex Ebert
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
7%
Molly Gabriel
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
6%
Marque Jones
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
6%
Josh Thone
- HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
5%
Adrian Ford
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Lake Country Playhouse
5%
Janet Metz
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Maddie Budner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Lakeshore Productions, Inc.
3%
Bryce Clark
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
3%
Serena Vasquez
- HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
3%
Anne Mollerskov
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Alex Merkel
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Karen Estrada
- FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
2%
Caleb Joyner
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Hartford Players
2%
Jamie Fry
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center for the Arts
2%
Miss Kyle Blair
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Anthony Varella
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Skylight
2%
Kristin Brown
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
2%
Randall Dodge
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Forte Theatre Company
1%
Kathryn Perry
- LIZZIE
- 6th Street Theater, Racine
1%
Eva Nimmer
- LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
1%
Stephanie Staszak
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
JT Walker
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
1%
Brad Skonecki
- JOSEPH AND...
- Sunset Theater
1%
Bekah Rose
- LIZZIE
- Sixth Street Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Sean Collier
- CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
8%
John Springsteen
- CLUE ON STAGE
- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players
7%
Regina Carregha
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
6%
Andrea Bullar
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
6%
Ashley Oviedo
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
6%
Heath Jones-Hartwig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
6%
Kevin Duffy
- CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
5%
Kami Layburn
- MOONGLOW
- Lakeside players
5%
Dylan Brown
- ESPEJOS CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
5%
Bekah Rose
- MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
4%
Anna Gumberg
- PROOF
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
3%
Tami Workentin
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
3%
Dimonte Henning
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Clayton Mortl
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Pink Umbrella Theater Company
3%
Lachrisa Grandberry
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Jennifer Vosters
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Heather David
- COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI
- Lotus Theatre
2%
Kim Emer
- MOONGLOW
- Lakeside players
2%
Krista Rose
- TARTUFFE
- Trout Theater company
2%
Josh Krause
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Nate Press
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Cody Ernst
- THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Deborah Stencel
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Sunset Playhouse
1%
Robb Bessey
- UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
1%
Colleen Wagner
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
1%Best Play CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
20%ESPEJOS:CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
9%A DOLL’S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
8%MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
8%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Pink Umbrella Theater Company
7%VULTURES
- Theatrical Tendencies
6%OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
5%ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
5%THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
4%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
4%CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
3%SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
3%THE DINING ROOM
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
3%GOD OF CARNAGE
- Sunset Playhouse
3%CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
2%THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
2%UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
2%COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI
- Lotus Theatre
2%CLYDES
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
1%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Theatrical Tendencies
1%Best Production of an Opera HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
32%CARMEN
- Florentine Opera
26%MADAMA BUTTERFLY
- Florentine Opera
20%LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
18%SCALIA/GINSBURG
- Florentine Opera
5%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ralph Churchill
- CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
15%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
10%
Luciana Stecconi
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
7%
Stefani Crawford
- BEATING A DEAD HORSE
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
7%
Eric Pasbrig
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers
5%
Katie Meylink
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Em Allen
- ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Tim Mathis & Rich Smith
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
4%
Jessee Mooney-Bullock
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
3%
Christy Miceli
- BEATING A DEAD HORSE
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Emily Lotz
- THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
3%
Jason Fassl
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
3%
Stephen Hudson-Mairet
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Tim Mathis
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
3%
Stephen Hudson-Mairet
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Kristin Ellert
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
2%
Jeffrey D. Kmeic
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
2%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Rich Smith
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Jeffrey D. Kmeic
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Katie Meylink
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
Nichole Kivela
- ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Molly Grabiel
- ANASTASIA
- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players
18%
John Tanner
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
15%
David R. Molina
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
12%
Steve Tonar
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
6%
Brian Grimm
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
6%
Tim Mathis
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
6%
Mike Van Dreser
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
5%
John Tanner Monagle
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
Steve Tonar
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Josh Schmidt
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Willow James
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
David Watters
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
3%
Mike Van Dreser
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Skip Carlson
- SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
3%
John Tanner Monagle
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Mike Van Dreser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Josh Schmidt
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hope Riesterer
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
11%
Kymani Hicks
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
9%
Sabrina Mazzone
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
7%
Alexander Ebert
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center for the Arts
6%
Kaitlyn Shores
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
6%
Amanda Satchell
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
Jared Brandt Hoover
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
Abby Nicola
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers, Inc
5%
Anna Zorn
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
4%
Ady Reis
- MEAN GIRLS
- The Box Theatre Company
4%
Jonathan Riker
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Jamie Fry
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
3%
Dezarae Jones-Hartwig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
3%
Rai Hudson
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Zach Thomas Woods
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
2%
Emily Mertens
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Andrew Varela
- WAITRESS
- Skylight
2%
Raven Dockery
- WAITRESS
- Skylight
2%
Danny Polaski
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
2%
Lydia Rose Eiche
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Tim Albrechtson
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Miss Miss Kyle Blair
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Shawn Holmes
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Emily Honigman
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
1%
Dennis Lewis
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kami Layburn
- CLUE
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
18%
Regina Carregha
- ESPEJOS CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
13%
Andrea Bullar
- THE LIAR
- Summerstage of Delafield
9%
Chloe Attalla
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
7%
N'Jameh Camara
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
6%
Kat Wodtke
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
5%
Branden Layburn
- MOONGLOW
- Lakeside players
5%
A.J. Laird
- SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
5%
Elyse Edelman
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
5%
Paul Steinbach
- FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
4%
Reese Madigan
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Kimberly Christie
- A VERY SCHMEATRE CHRISTMAS
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
3%
Cody Ernest
- 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players
3%
Joe Lino
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
3%
Melissa Zeien
- SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
3%
Peter Gibeau
- FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Matt Bowdren
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
38%HONK
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
26%MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- The Box Theatre Company
10%TINKER BELL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
8%THE ARISTOCATS KIDS
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
8%KIDSWRITES
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%SONGBOOK: HEROES EDITION
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Rhode Center For The Arts
25%
Skylight Music Theatre
21%
Milwaukee Rep
14%
First Stage
5%
The Box Theatre Company
4%
Lake Country Playhouse
4%
Sixth Street Theatre
4%
Next Act Theatre
4%
Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Milwaukee Opera Theatre
3%
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Over Our Head Players at The Sixth Street Theatre
2%
Sheboygan Theatre Company
2%
Musical Masquers
1%
Pink Umbrella Theatre Company
1%
Lotus Theatre
1%
Ghostlight Theatre
1%
Florentine Opera
0