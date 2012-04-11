First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Dwayne Wells - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 23%

SISTER ACT

19%

Alexis J. Roston -- Skylight Music Theatre

EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

6%

Amber Weissert -- First Stage

OLIVER!

6%

Stephanie Staszak -- Skylight Music Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Abigail Ford -- Hartford Players

LIZZIE

5%

Koko and Hourglass -- Over Our Head Players

MAMMA MIA!

5%

Beth Rusher -- Musical Masquers, Inc

MARY POPPINS

5%

Ashley Patin -- Bombshell Theatre Company

JULIET AND ROMEO

4%

Tori Watson -- Skylight Music Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

4%

Kyra Jo Pettit-Walla -- The Box Theater Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Celeste DuPuis -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Kara Ernst-Shalk -- Over Our Head Players

WAITRESS

2%

Katy Tabb and Lisa Shriver -- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Jayne Pink -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Sarah Laszewski -- Musical Masquers

RENT

2%

Erin Gerred -- Ghostlight Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Kenzie Alosi -- Bombshell Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Jamel Booth -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN

1%

Maria Soledad Gillespie -- Next Act Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

16%

Abby Miller/Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

ANASTASIA

15%

Abby Miller -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

13%

Bobby Sharon -- Skylight Music Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

6%

Mieka van der Ploeg -- Milwaukee Rep

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Cassandra Gherardini -- Falls Patio Players

FINDING NEMO TYA

4%

Theresa Ham -- First Stage

ANASTASIA

4%

Suze Falk -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

LIZZIE

4%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Lisa Quinn -- Skylight Music Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

3%

Jason Orlenko -- Next Act Theatre

JULIET & ROMEO

3%

Krissy Sneshkof -- Skylight Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

OLIVER!

2%

Michelle Grimm -- Skylight

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

Cynthy McCory, Christine Coyle, Mallory Oleson -- Over Our Head Players

CLYDE'S

2%

Trinae Williams-Henning -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

Amy Horst -- Next Act Theatre

OLIVER!

1%

Michelle Grimm -- Skylight Music Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Jazmín Aurora Medina -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

1%

Izumi Inaba -- Next Act Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

1%

Misti Bradford -- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

43%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

27%

- Skylight Music Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

- Skylight Music Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

10%

- Skylight Music Theatre

OLIVER!

8%

- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

18%

Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

13%

Molly Rhode -- Skylight Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Chris Orth -- Falls Patio Players

HMS PINAFORE

7%

Jill Anna Ponasik/Jeffrey Mosser -- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

7%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players

LIZZIE

6%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players

ANASTASIA

5%

Sarah Jo Martens -- Lake Country Playhouse

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

5%

Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

OLIVER!

3%

Micahel Unger -- Skylight

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RENT

3%

Joe Gallo -- Ghostlight Theatre

FINDING NEMO TYA

3%

Jeff Frank & Michael Dean Morgan -- First Stage

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Lorenz Marcus -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Michael Unger -- Skylight Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

WAITRESS

2%

Trey Compton and Lisa Shriver -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Eric Pasbrig -- Musical Masquers, Inc

EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

2%

Michelle LoRicco -- First Stage

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Bob Hurd -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

2%

Jeff Herbst -- Milwaukee Rep

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

2%

Jeff Frank -- First Stage

JULIET & ROMEO

1%

Michael Unger -- Skylight Music Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

CLUE:ON STAGE

21%

Ralph Churchill -- Lakeside Players

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

9%

Juliette Carrillo -- Milwaukee Rep

CLYDE'S

8%

Dimonte Henning -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

Amanda Marquardt -- Pink Umbrella Theater Company

OLD WICKED SONGS

6%

Elyse Edelman -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Karen Estrada -- Next Act Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

4%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

4%

Erin Nicole Eggers -- Acacia Theatre Company

THE DINING ROOM

4%

Nancy Hurd -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

4%

Al Wallisch -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

GOD OF CARNAGE

4%

Julie Ferris-Tillman -- Sunset Playhouse

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

4%

Peter Kao -- Lotus Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

4%

Jake Penner -- Next Act Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

4%

Cody Estle -- Next Act Theatre

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

3%

Molly Rhode -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

3%

Josh Scheibe -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Leda Hoffmann -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

TOP DOG UNDERDOG

2%

Gavin Lawrence -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

THE CHILDREN

1%

Marie Kohler -- Next Act Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

19%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

17%

- Skylight Music Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

- Skylight Music Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

5%

- Milwaukee Rep

HMS PINAFORE

5%

- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

LIZZIE

5%

- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

- Falls Patio Players

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

- Hartford Players

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

- Sheboygan Theatre Company

JOSEPH AND THE AM TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

- Sunset Playhouse

OLIVER!

3%

- Skylight Music Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

FINDING NEMO

2%

- First Stage

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

THE CRAIC

2%

- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

CLYDE'S

2%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

A DOLL'S HOUSE

1%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL

1%

- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

RENT

1%

- Ghostlight Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

1%

- Skylight Music Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

1%

- Skylight Music Theatre

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

1%

- Acacia Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

22%

Zach Wilson -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

11%

Smooch Medina -- Skylight Music Theatre

MAMMA MIA!

7%

Blaine Rakowski -- Musical Masquers, Inc

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

7%

Jimmy Balistreri -- Milwaukee Rep

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Ally Swigert -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

David Pecsi -- Hartford Players

FINDING NEMO

5%

Jason Fassl -- First Stage

SANCTUARY CITY

4%

Jason Fassl -- Next Act Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Rachel West -- Skylight Music Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

4%

Maaz Ahmed -- Next Act Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

Smooch Medina -- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

3%

Smooch Medina -- Skylight Music Theatre

LIZZIE

3%

Scott Lema -- Over Our Head Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

OLD WICKED SONGS

2%

Colin Gawronski -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Jimmy Balistreri -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

1%

Steve Tonar -- Skylight Music Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

1%

Greg Hofmann -- Next Act Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

1%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN

1%

Noele Stollmack -- Next Act Theatre

RENT

0%

Scott Wirtz-Olsen -- Ghostlight Theatre

SISTER ACT

17%

Alissa Rhode -- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

16%

Bryan Chung -- Rhode Center For The Arts

ANASTASIA

10%

Bryan Chung -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Julie Johnson -- Falls Patio Players

HMS PINAFORE

6%

Donna Kummer -- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

LIZZIE

5%

Al Clausen -- 6th Street Theater, Racine

OLD WICKED SONGS

4%

Brett Ryback & Jack Forbes Wilson -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

David Bonofiglio -- Skylight Music Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Anne Van Deusen -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE CRAIC

4%

Dan Kazemi -- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

WAITRESS

3%

Janna Ernst -- Skylight Music Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Angie Rodenkirch -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

MARY POPPINS

3%

Tracy Garon -- Bombshell Theatre Company

LIZZIE

2%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Anne Mollerskov -- Sixth Street Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Janna Ernst -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Vance Dahl -- Bombshell Theatre Company

HONKY TONK ANGELS

2%

Amanda Patino -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RUN BAMBI RUN

1%

Dan Kazemi -- Milwaukee Rep

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

1%

James Kaplan -- Milwaukee Rep

RENT

1%

Donna Kummer -- Ghostlight Theatre

LIZZIE

1%

Douglas Clum -- Over Our Head Players

SISTER ACT

18%

- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

16%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

ANASTASIA

8%

- Lakeside Players

WAITRESS

6%

- Skylight Music Theatre

HMS PINAFORE

6%

- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

MAMMA MIA!

4%

- Musical Masquers

FINDING NEMO

4%

- First Stage

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

- Sheboygan Theatre Company

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

3%

- Milwaukee Rep

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZ TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

- Sunset Playhouse

KINKY BOOTS

2%

- Waukesha Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

2%

- Skylight Music Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Over Our Head Players

LIZZIE

2%

- Sixth Street Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

- Musical Masquers

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

- Lake Country Playhouse

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Skylight Music Theatre

RENT

1%

- Ghostlight Theatre

JULIET & ROMEO

1%

- Skylight Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

HONKY TONK ANGELS

0%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

JULIET AND ROMEO

33%

- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

32%

- Skylight Music Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

14%

- Milwaukee Rep

EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

13%

- First Stage

THE CRAIC

9%

- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

SISTER ACT

16%

Mona Swain -- Skylight Music Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

7%

Alex Ebert -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Molly Gabriel -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Marque Jones -- Rhode Center For The Arts

HMS PINAFORE

5%

Josh Thone -- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

Adrian Ford -- Lake Country Playhouse

SISTER ACT

4%

Janet Metz -- Skylight Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Maddie Budner -- Lakeshore Productions, Inc.

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Bryce Clark -- Rhode Center For The Arts

HMS PINAFORE

3%

Serena Vasquez -- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

MARY POPPINS

3%

Anne Mollerskov -- Bombshell Theatre Company

WAITRESS

3%

Alex Merkel -- Skylight Music Theatre

FINDING NEMO

2%

Karen Estrada -- First Stage

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Caleb Joyner -- Hartford Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Jamie Fry -- Rhode Center for the Arts

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Miss Kyle Blair -- Skylight Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Anthony Varella -- Skylight

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Kristin Brown -- Rhode Center For The Arts

SOUTH PACIFIC

1%

Randall Dodge -- Forte Theatre Company

LIZZIE

1%

Kathryn Perry -- 6th Street Theater, Racine

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

1%

Eva Nimmer -- Milwaukee Rep

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

1%

Stephanie Staszak -- Skylight Music Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

JT Walker -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

JOSEPH AND...

1%

Brad Skonecki -- Sunset Theater

LIZZIE

1%

Bekah Rose -- Sixth Street Theatre

CLUE: ON STAGE

8%

Sean Collier -- Lakeside players

CLUE ON STAGE

7%

John Springsteen -- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

6%

Regina Carregha -- Milwaukee Rep

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

6%

Andrea Bullar -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

SANCTUARY CITY

6%

Ashley Oviedo -- Next Act Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Heath Jones-Hartwig -- Falls Patio Players

CLUE: ON STAGE

5%

Kevin Duffy -- Lakeside players

MOONGLOW

5%

Kami Layburn -- Lakeside players

ESPEJOS CLEAN

5%

Dylan Brown -- Milwaukee Rep

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

4%

Bekah Rose -- Acacia Theatre Company

PROOF

3%

Anna Gumberg -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

3%

Tami Workentin -- Next Act Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

3%

Dimonte Henning -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Clayton Mortl -- Pink Umbrella Theater Company

CLYDE'S

2%

Lachrisa Grandberry -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Jennifer Vosters -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

2%

Heather David -- Lotus Theatre

MOONGLOW

2%

Kim Emer -- Lakeside players

TARTUFFE

2%

Krista Rose -- Trout Theater company

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Josh Krause -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

CLYDE'S

2%

Nate Press -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Cody Ernst -- Over Our Head Players

GOD OF CARNAGE

1%

Deborah Stencel -- Sunset Playhouse

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

1%

Robb Bessey -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

1%

Colleen Wagner -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

CLUE: ON STAGE

20%

- Lakeside players

ESPEJOS:CLEAN

9%

- Milwaukee Rep

A DOLL’S HOUSE

8%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

8%

- Acacia Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

- Pink Umbrella Theater Company

VULTURES

6%

- Theatrical Tendencies

OLD WICKED SONGS

5%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

- Next Act Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

4%

- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

4%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

3%

- Next Act Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

3%

- Next Act Theatre

THE DINING ROOM

3%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

GOD OF CARNAGE

3%

- Sunset Playhouse

CLYDE'S

3%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

2%

- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

THE CHILDREN

2%

- Next Act Theatre

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

2%

- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

2%

- Lotus Theatre

CLYDES

1%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

1%

- Theatrical Tendencies

HMS PINAFORE

32%

- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

CARMEN

26%

- Florentine Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

20%

- Florentine Opera

LIZZIE

18%

- Over Our Head Players

SCALIA/GINSBURG

5%

- Florentine Opera

CLUE: ON STAGE

15%

Ralph Churchill -- Lakeside players

SISTER ACT

10%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

7%

Luciana Stecconi -- Milwaukee Rep

BEATING A DEAD HORSE

7%

Stefani Crawford -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

MAMMA MIA!

5%

Eric Pasbrig -- Musical Masquers

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Katie Meylink -- Bombshell Theatre Company

OLIVER!

4%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY

4%

Em Allen -- Next Act Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Tim Mathis & Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players

FINDING NEMO TYA

3%

Jessee Mooney-Bullock -- First Stage

BEATING A DEAD HORSE

3%

Christy Miceli -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

3%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE CRAIC

3%

Emily Lotz -- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

SANCTUARY CITY

3%

Jason Fassl -- Next Act Theatre

OLD WICKED SONGS

3%

Stephen Hudson-Mairet -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

LIZZIE

3%

Tim Mathis -- Over Our Head Players

CLYDE'S

2%

Stephen Hudson-Mairet -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

FINDING NEMO TYA

2%

Kristin Ellert -- First Stage

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

2%

Jeffrey D. Kmeic -- Next Act Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

2%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE CHILDREN

1%

Jeffrey D. Kmeic -- Next Act Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Katie Meylink -- Bombshell Theatre Company

ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL

1%

Nichole Kivela -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

ANASTASIA

18%

Molly Grabiel -- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players

SISTER ACT

15%

John Tanner -- Skylight Music Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

12%

David R. Molina -- Milwaukee Rep

WAITRESS

6%

Steve Tonar -- Skylight Music Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

6%

Brian Grimm -- Next Act Theatre

LIZZIE

6%

Tim Mathis -- Over Our Head Players

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

OLIVER!

5%

John Tanner Monagle -- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

4%

Steve Tonar -- Skylight Music Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

4%

Josh Schmidt -- Next Act Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

4%

Willow James -- Next Act Theatre

RENT

3%

David Watters -- Ghostlight Theatre

MARY POPPINS

3%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL

3%

Skip Carlson -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

3%

John Tanner Monagle -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN

1%

Josh Schmidt -- Next Act Theatre

SISTER ACT

11%

Hope Riesterer -- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Kymani Hicks -- Rhode Center For The Arts

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Sabrina Mazzone -- Rhode Center For The Arts

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Alexander Ebert -- Rhode Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Kaitlyn Shores -- Rhode Center For The Arts

SISTER ACT

5%

Amanda Satchell -- Skylight Music Theatre

OLIVER!

5%

Jared Brandt Hoover -- Skylight Music Theatre

MAMMA MIA!

5%

Abby Nicola -- Musical Masquers, Inc

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Anna Zorn -- Falls Patio Players

MEAN GIRLS

4%

Ady Reis -- The Box Theatre Company

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

3%

Jonathan Riker -- Skylight Music Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Jamie Fry -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Dezarae Jones-Hartwig -- Falls Patio Players

SISTER ACT

3%

Rai Hudson -- Skylight Music Theatre

FINDING NEMO TYA

2%

Zach Thomas Woods -- First Stage

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Emily Mertens -- Bombshell Theatre Company

WAITRESS

2%

Andrew Varela -- Skylight

WAITRESS

2%

Raven Dockery -- Skylight

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Danny Polaski -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Lydia Rose Eiche -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Tim Albrechtson -- Bombshell Theatre Company

OLIVER!

1%

Miss Miss Kyle Blair -- Skylight Music Theatre

SISTER ACT

1%

Shawn Holmes -- Skylight Music Theatre

FINDING NEMO TYA

1%

Emily Honigman -- First Stage

SISTER ACT

1%

Dennis Lewis -- Skylight Music Theatre

CLUE

18%

Kami Layburn -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

ESPEJOS CLEAN

13%

Regina Carregha -- Milwaukee Rep

THE LIAR

9%

Andrea Bullar -- Summerstage of Delafield

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

7%

Chloe Attalla -- Next Act Theatre

CLYDE'S

6%

N'Jameh Camara -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

5%

Kat Wodtke -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

MOONGLOW

5%

Branden Layburn -- Lakeside players

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL

5%

A.J. Laird -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

5%

Elyse Edelman -- Next Act Theatre

FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

4%

Paul Steinbach -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

4%

Reese Madigan -- Next Act Theatre

A VERY SCHMEATRE CHRISTMAS

3%

Kimberly Christie -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

39 STEPS

3%

Cody Ernest -- Over Our Head Players

SANCTUARY CITY

3%

Joe Lino -- Next Act Theatre

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL

3%

Melissa Zeien -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

3%

Peter Gibeau -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

A DOLL'S HOUSE

3%

Matt Bowdren -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

FINDING NEMO

38%

- First Stage

HONK

26%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

10%

- The Box Theatre Company

TINKER BELL

8%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

THE ARISTOCATS KIDS

8%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

KIDSWRITES

5%

- Skylight Music Theatre

SONGBOOK: HEROES EDITION

4%

- Skylight Music Theatre

25%

Rhode Center For The Arts

21%

Skylight Music Theatre

14%

Milwaukee Rep

5%

First Stage

4%

The Box Theatre Company

4%

Lake Country Playhouse

4%

Sixth Street Theatre

4%

Next Act Theatre

3%

Bombshell Theatre Company

3%

Milwaukee Opera Theatre

3%

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

3%

Kettle Moraine Playhouse

2%

Over Our Head Players at The Sixth Street Theatre

2%

Sheboygan Theatre Company

1%

Musical Masquers

1%

Pink Umbrella Theatre Company

1%

Lotus Theatre

1%

Ghostlight Theatre

0

Florentine Opera

