VIDE: Idris Goodwin Shares Original Poem for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Idris Goodwin has shared his original poem "Your House Is Not Just A House" for Milwaukee Rep's Our Home to Your Home series.

Check it out below!

Idris Goodwin is an award winning playwright, essayist, and spoken word artist. His play HOW WE GOT ON, developed at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, premiered at Actors Theatre of Louisville's 2012 Humana Festival. Nominated for an ATCA Steinberg New Play Award. Critically acclaimed and published by Playscripts, HOW WE GOT ON is being widely remounted across the country. Goodwin was back at Humana Festival this year as co-writer of REMIX 38. Upcoming productions include: THIS IS MODERN ART (co-written with Kevin Coval) at Steppenwolf Theater, AND IN THIS CORNER: CASSIUS CLAY at StageOne and BARS AND MEASURES for B Street Theater. His play THE REALNESS was featured in The Araca Group's New Play Reading Series with American Theatre Company. He is the recipient of InterAct Theater's 20/20 Commission Award. Goodwin has been a writer in residence at Berkeley Rep's Ground Floor Program, The Kennedy Center and New Harmony Project. Goodwin is a Core Writer with The Playwrights' Center and a proud member of the Dramatist Guild. An accomplished poet and essayist, his book THESE ARE THE BREAKS was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. He's performed on HBO, Discovery and Sesame Street. Goodwin teaches performance writing and hip hop aesthetics at Colorado College.







