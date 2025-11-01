Tickets on sale for HELLENIKA: THE MUSICAL (A Public Reading) at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for Hellenika: The Musical (A Public Reading) at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall are now on sale.

Set in the Golden Age of Athens, Hellenika is a journey into the world’s first democracy, examining how its unraveling can illuminate our present path. The story charts not only the last 33 years of Sokrates’ life, but the life of his teacher—a brilliant woman named Aspasia — and the effect she had on his teachings. At its core, this musical explores the fragility of democratic institutions, the importance of raising your voice against injustice, and the power of ideas to shape society.

The musical's music, lyrics and book are by Kyle Thomas Hanneken.

The cast includes Nathaniel Hackmann as Sokrates, Teagan Earley as Aspasia, Christian Spaay as Perikles, Ekene Ikegwuani as Plato, Joey Chelius as Alcibiades, Caleb Lawrence as Phaedo, Wesley Yaroch as Kritias, Ben Ludwig as The Sophists, Nevin Langhus as Anytus, JT Backes as Meletus, Kyle Thomas Hanneken as Aristophanes, Andrew Varela as Krito, Aundre Reid as Agathon, Romesh Jayasundara as Eryximachus, Matthew Torkilsen as Lykon, George Lorimer as Antisthenes, Joey Chelius as Young Plato, Elizabeth Blood as Xanthippe, Bella Zeimet as Diotima, Maya Schmitz as Rhodia, Emily Mertens as Theodote, and Xylia-Sophia Conn as Hipparete.

Performances are on January 30 and 31, 2026.