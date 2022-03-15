Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team for HUNCHBACK

Skylight Music Theatre today announced the partial cast, creative team and a one-day sale for the Wisconsin premiere of Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, running May 20 through June 12, 2022. Performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame One Day sale takes place Monday, March 21 for 25% off adult level 'A' tickets with promo code ROCK25. Call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800 or visit at 158 N. Broadway from Noon to 6 p.m. or online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org from 10 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

Skylight Music Theatre has joined other Milwaukee performing arts organizations in lifting Covid-19 safety requirements.

'Hunchback' Features Music and Book by Dennis DeYoung of Styx Fame

This epic and romantic tale of love, lust and obsession is penned by Dennis DeYoung, lead singer and songwriter of the legendary rock band Styx. DeYoung created the soaring pop score that explores the beauty and tragedy of Victor Hugo's epic masterpiece. DeYoung also adapted Hugo's novel for the musical's script.

DeYoung is a founding member of the rock band Styx, which has sold 30 million records worldwide. He wrote and performed the Billboard number one hit "Babe," which topped the charts for two weeks, as well as other Billboard top ten hits including "Come Sail Away," "The Best of Times," and "Lady."

"Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to have had some success in writing songs, but the ones I have written for Hunchback I love as much or more than any I've ever done," said DeYoung, who is working with Skylight on a newly revised version of the musical. DeYoung's Hunchback was previously presented at Chicago's Bailiwick Repertory Theatre where it won a 2008 Jeff Award for Best Midsize Musical.

Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger's Dream Project

Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger will direct the production. DeYoung is from the Chicago area, as is Unger. The two met 27 years ago, and Unger recalls a chance meeting with DeYoung outside Steppenwolf Theatre and later being invited to DeYoung's home studio to hear the entire score of The Hunchback of Notre Dame sung by his childhood rock hero.

"I have been chasing this show for 28 years - and that's not an exaggeration," said Unger. "Dennis is a magnificent melody maker (think "Babe," "Lady," "Grand Illusion," "Come Sail Away," and so many more), and his version of this classic novel is wonderfully faithful to Hugo's original. It's a phenomenal combination."

Although known primarily as a rock musician, DeYoung's interest in theater began when he explored "new theatrical ways to present a rock concert to make the experience more engaging and exciting for the audience," he said. In 1983 the "Kilroy Was Here" Styx album and tour incorporated theater and film. In 1993 DeYoung was offered the role of Pontius Pilate in the 20th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar with Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson, and Irene Cara, for which DeYoung received a Joseph Jefferson nomination as best supporting actor.

Cast Features Tony Award Nominee, 'American Idol' Finalist, and International Opera Performer

The powerhouse cast of 21 performers stars Kevin Anderson as Frollo, Ben Gulley as Quasimodo, and Alanis Sophia as Esmerelda.

Anderson is known for his work on stage, screen, and TV. He received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Biff in Death of a Salesman on Broadway (with Brian Dennehy) and starred opposite Patti LuPone in Sunset Boulevard in London. Films include Orphans (with Albert Finney) and Sleeping with the Enemy (with Julia Roberts). He was a Golden Globe nominee for his role as Father Ray in ABC's Nothing Sacred.

Gulley has performed worldwide as an opera, pop, Broadway and jazz singer. Recent roles include Mario Cavaradossi in Tosca with Sarasota Opera, Tenor in Das Lied von der Erde with Brussels National Orchestra, and Dan in Next to Normal with Musical Theater Heritage. He starred as Pedro in Tiefland at Sarasota Opera in 2018, which was directed by Michael Unger.

Sophia is a bilingual recording artist, songwriter, and musician who has appeared on Telemundo's 'La Voz Kids' and in Season 19 of ABC's American Idol in 2021, ranking Top 16. She will make her theatrical debut in Hunchback.

Additional casting to be announced.

Music Director is Eric Svejcar, a Brooklyn-based composer, pianist, and arranger who music directed Skylight's recent production of Ernest Shackleton Loves Me and the staged concert reading of Paul Williams' Fortunate Sons. On Broadway he conducted Big River and played first keyboard for The Little Mermaid.

Hunchback was originally scheduled to be produced at Skylight during 2020-2021 to mark Unger's inaugural Skylight season but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Variety called Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame "A thrilling stage extravaganza!" Chicago Tribune wrote that DeYoung's "brooding power ballads" and "thrilling melody lines" created "infectious musical passion."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Wisconsin Premiere

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

May 20 - June 12, 2022

By Dennis DeYoung

Directed by Michael Unger

Adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo

Recommended for ages 12 and up.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME CREATIVE TEAM

Director - Michael Unger***

Music Director - Eric Svejcar

Choreographer - Patti Colombo***

Original Scenic Design - Adam Koch

Costume Designer - Alyssa Ridder

Lighting Designer - Jamie Roderick*

Sound Designer - Chad Parsley

Production Stage Manager - Kate Ferdinandi**

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME CAST

Frollo - Kevin Anderson**

Quasimodo - Ben Gulley

Esmeralda - Alanis Sophia

Phoebus - Joey Chelius

Clopin - Seth K. Hale

Gudule - André Sguerra

Ensemble - Jackey Boelkow, Christie Burgess, Emma Dias, Nathan Danzer, Nathan Marinan, Jamie Lynn Mercado, Amanda Satchell, Stephanie Staszak

CREATIVE TEAM BIOGRAPHIES

Dennis DeYoung (writer and composer) is a founding member of the rock band Styx which has sold 30 million records worldwide. Dennis has penned eight top ten singles in America, including "Come Sail Away," "Lady," "Mr. Roboto," "Desert Moon," and "Show Me the Way." He starred in the 20th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar for which he received a Joseph Jefferson nomination for best supporting actor. His Hunchback also won a Joseph Jefferson award for Best Midsize Musical in 2008.

Michael Unger (Director) joined Skylight as Artistic Director in 2019. At Skylight he directed Little Shop of Horrors and Being Earnest, now streaming worldwide. Unger is Producing Artistic Director of NewArts in Newtown, CT; started in response to the Sandy Hook tragedy, where has directed 16 large-scale musicals involving over 650 local children. He directed benefit concerts honoring Susan Stroman, Andre DeShields, Maltby and Shire, as well as for the Sandy Hook, CT and Parkland, FL communities.

Eric Svejcar (Music Director) is a composer/pianist/arranger who music directed Skylight's Ernest Shackleton Loves Me. Other credits include Caligula: an Ancient Glam Epic, A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream, (both directed by Michael Unger) and the musical podcast series Loveville High. On Broadway he conducted the Roundabout/Deaf West production of Big River and played first keyboard for The Little Mermaid.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Kevin Anderson (Frollo) won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Tony nomination as Biff in Death of a Salesman, a Golden Globe nomination for Father Ray in ABC's Nothing Sacred, an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Come Back Little Sheba, Theatre World and Jeff Awards for Orphans. Notable roles include the original Joe Gillis opposite Patti LuPone in Sunset Boulevard, (West End), Phillip in the film Orphans, and Ben in Sleeping with the Enemy opposite Julia Roberts.

Jackey Boelkow (Ensemble) was last seen at Skylight in The Full Monty. She is a touring company member for Kohl's Wild Theater and performed with the Prague Shakespeare Company in Prague, Czech Republic, where she played Margaret in the European premiere of The Death of Kings: Seize the Crown and Adrianna in The Comedy of Errors. Other credits: Outskirts Theatre Co.'s Carrie (Chris), and Sunset Playhouse's The Marvelous Wonderettes (Suzy).

Christie Burgess (Ensemble). At Skylight she played Pam Lukowski in The Full Monty, "Peep Bo" in Hot Mikado and appeared in Skylight's 2020 Songbook and KidsWrites tours and the 2020 Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special. Other area roles include: Fantine in Les Misérables, Demeter in CATS, Cinderella in Into the Woods, Rona in The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Hope in Urinetown.

Joey Chelius (Phoebus) was last seen at Skylight as Malcolm MacGregor in The Full Monty, RJ in the virtual staged concert reading of Paul Williams' musical Fortunate Sons, and Jack Worthing in the virtual musical, Being Earnest. He is a 2018 BFA graduate in Acting at University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.

Nathan Danzer (Ensemble) was last seen at Skylight in The Full Monty. Past roles include Giovanni in The Glance and Kilroy in Camino Real at Off the Wall. He appeared as Dr. Bullard in Lobotomy the Musical at The Alchemist, John in The Importance of Being Earnest at Summerstage, and Van in Dog Sees God at Splinter Group.

Emma Dias (Ensemble) is a sophomore at Marquette University and was a part of Madison's Jerry ensemble sponsored through the Overture center for three years. She has multiple film, commercial and music theatre credits with a number of companies. Favorite roles include Ella, Cinderella, Ensemble, Carrie, and Josefina in American Girl Revue at Children's Theater of Madison.

Ben Gulley (Quasimodo) From opera to Broadway, jazz to pop, recent performances include debuts as Mario Cavaradossi in Tosca with Sarasota Opera, Tenor in Das Lied von der Erde with Brussels National Orchestra, Tenor in Beethoven's Symphony 9 with Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, award-winning turn as Dan in Next to Normal with Musical Theater Heritage and as Stromboli in Disney's Geppetto & Son with The Coterie Theater.

Seth K. Hale (Clopin). Recent roles include Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors at Skylight, Theseus/Oberon in Optimist Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream: The Lovers' Tale, Byron in Not Today with Forge Theater, Sholem Asch in Indecent with Music Theatre of Madison, and Kenny in Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Next Act.

Nathan Marinan (Ensemble). At Skylight he played Dave Bukatinsky in The Full Monty, Lady Augusta Bracknell in Being Earnest, Billy Boy Bill in Urinetown, Bamatabois/Joly in Les Misérables, and Princeton/Rod Understudy in Avenue Q. Other Milwaukee roles include The Fabulous Lipitones, Carnival, Scrooge in Rouge, Earnest in Love, Mothers and Sons, and The Normal Heart.

Jamie Lynn Mercado (Ensemble) was seen at Skylight as Beth Willet in the staged concert reading of Paul Williams musical Fortunate Sons; the 2020 KidsWrites: Me, Myself, & I; and in the ensemble of Newsies. Other credits include Dad's Season Tickets at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Tongue 'N Cheek at Northern Sky Theater, Matilda at First Stage and Songs for a New World at All In Productions.

Amanda Satchell (Ensemble) played Claire Willet in the virtual staged concert reading of Paul Williams' musical Fortunate Sons. A graduate of the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre program, she has performed in regional theaters including Paper Mill Playhouse as well as in New York at Joe's Pub and Carnegie Hall.

André Sguerra (Gudule) is a theatre graduate from Northwestern University. Credits include Laertes in Hamlet with SIST, Tybalt in Juliet and Her Romeo with Turn to Flesh Productions, Bear in Old Turtle and the Broken Truth with Rebel Playhouse and Arthur (puppeteer) in After the Blast with Lincoln Center Theatre LCT3.

Alanis Sophia (Esmeralda) is a bilingual recording artist, songwriter, and musician. At 11 years old, she ranked second place on the first season of Telemundo's 'La Voz Kids.' She became the first Latin ambassador representing Florida's tourism in partnership with Visit Florida. She participated in Season 19 of ABC's American Idol, ranking Top 16.

Stephanie Staszak (Ensemble) was most recently seen at Skylight as Susan in The Full Monty, Abby in the staged reading of Fortunate Sons, Gwendolyn in the virtual filming of Being Earnest and as Ensemble/Understudy in Oklahoma! and Newsies. Staszak has performed with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, All In Productions and In Tandem.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances of The Hunchback of Notre Dame are Friday, May 20 through Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

BOX OFFICE

Single tickets and subscriptions are on sale. Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices. Purchase at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800 or visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday - Saturday, from noon - 6 p.m. or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

· Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

· Box Office hours are Mon. - Sat. Noon - 6 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to performances.

· Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 291-7800 or emailing AlexisC@skylightmusictheatre.org

· If you have ADA needs, please contact the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

· Skylight offers a risk-free guarantee to exchange, credit, or refund tickets for any canceled performances.

· For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org or email info@skylightmusictheatre.org

SPECIAL EVENTS

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions with directors and special guests take place one hour before Wednesday and Sunday performances.

ASL Performance. The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) on June 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800. Mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section. Support for ASL performance provided by UPAF Connect.

For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org, email info@skylightmusictheatre.org or call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

SKYLIGHT BAR & BISTRO

The Skylight Bar & Bistro is open two hours prior to showtime and features a pre-theatre menu by Sabrosa. Conveniently located on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center, reservations are available online here or at https://sabrosa.cafe or call 773-485-9975.

PARKING

Purchase $5 parking vouchers from the Broadway Theatre Center Box office for use in the Historic Third Ward parking garage at 212 N. Milwaukee Street (one block east and one block north). Vouchers are valid between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. for evening performances. Matinee vouchers are valid 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Not valid for Wednesday matinees. Voucher sales stop 30 minutes before showtime. Advance purchase recommended so that vouchers can be mailed with tickets. No refunds.

Meter parking is available on the street (free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays).

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Skylight Music Theatre has joined other Milwaukee performing arts organizations in lifting Covid-19 safety protocols. As of March 14, Skylight will not require proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests. As of March 28, masks will be optional. For up-to-date information, please visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.