SPARROWS FALL to Premiere in Milwaukee with Flora Coker

RG Productions and Theatre Gigante have come together in an historic collaboration for the world premiere of "Sparrows Fall" written and directed by Richard Gustin in conjunction with World Premiere Wisconsin. "Sparrows Fall" is a daring experimental chamber production and was the original Chicago Dramatists fundraiser for the Lydia R. Diamond Playwriting Award. "Sparrows Fall" has been described as "A haunting, poetic meditation on historical trauma in a world of fractured hope."

Flora Coker, an original member of Milwaukee's famed Theatre X heads the cast in an exclusive two-week engagement April 16-26. TH, FRI, SAT at 7:30 & SUN at 3:00, Venue: Norvell Commons 7845 N River Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217, Tickets $20 General Admission, $18 seniors, $15 students.

Acting Company: Flora Coker, A.J. Magoon, David Flores, Christopher Goode, Joel Dresang, Kerruan Sheppard, Tyler Stauffacher, Lorraine Stallsmith-Martin, Adelie Content, Hailey Wurz, Jaleesa Joy and Cassandra Solvik.

"Sparrows Fall" creative team includes Richard Gustin (director) Jenn Sorvik (stage manager), Sam Fitzwater-Butchart (technical director), Colin Gawronski (lighting designer), Scott Stanley (music director) and Jaden Starks (videographer archivist).

Note: This production contains images and themes of violence and is recommended for ages 15 and older.

The production is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals.