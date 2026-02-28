Review: THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Skylight Music Theatre

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 25th anniversary production of The Spitfire Grill opened at the Cabot Theatre on Friday, February 27, 2026, directed by James Valcq — who also serves as the show’s composer and co-book writer. There is something especially meaningful about seeing this Wisconsin-born and Wisconsin-set musical performed here, where its story of resilience and renewal feels right at home.

The Spitfire Grill tells the story of Percy Talbott, recently released from prison, who randomly selects Gilead, Wisconsin as the place to begin her new life. Arriving with little more than hope and hesitation, Percy is taken in by Hannah Ferguson, the guarded but strong-willed owner of the town’s only diner. Percy begins working at the Spitfire Grill and quickly finds herself the subject of suspicion in a small town slow to trust outsiders.

After Hannah is injured, Percy steps up to help run the Grill alongside Shelby, the wife of Hannah’s nephew Caleb. As the two women work together, their partnership grows into a meaningful friendship. When Percy learns that Hannah has long wanted to give up the Grill but doesn’t know how, she proposes a creative solution: a “Write a Letter, Win the Grill” contest. What begins as a simple idea soon draws letters from across the country, bringing unexpected attention — and new possibilities — to Gilead.

Valcq’s folk- and country-infused score remains one of the musical’s greatest strengths. The live band, positioned onstage, initially seems like it might distract from the storytelling. Instead, the musicians gradually become part of the fabric of the Grill itself, adding warmth and intimacy to the production. The music underscores each character’s emotional journey with authenticity and restraint.

Micah Friedman, making her Skylight Theatre debut, brings vulnerability and strength to Percy. She captures the guarded nature of someone trying to outrun her past while still allowing glimpses of hope to shine through. Her vocals are stunning — clear, controlled, and emotionally grounded. She navigates Percy’s journey from isolation to belonging with nuance and sincerity.

Suzanne Graff delivers a beautifully layered performance as Hannah. She allows us to see Hannah’s fatigue, grief, and resistance to change, while gradually revealing her openness to connection and companionship. Rachael Zientek’s Shelby is equally compelling. She skillfully explores Shelby’s struggle within a controlling marriage while portraying her awakening confidence and independence. Her voice commands the stage, and her chemistry with Friedman is undeniable. Their duet, “The Colors of Paradise,” features harmonies that are among the most breathtaking heard on a Milwaukee stage in recent memory.

Frankie Breit as Sheriff Joe Sutter brings steady warmth and quiet empathy to the production. Breit’s grounded performance highlights the character’s compassion without sentimentality. His vocals further strengthen a portrayal that feels sincere and fully realized.

The supporting cast rounds out the production with strong ensemble work, creating a believable and textured world in Gilead.

Overall, this 25th anniversary production of The Spitfire Grill feels especially meaningful here in Wisconsin. It is a story about second chances, friendship, and finding home in unexpected places. This production reminds us that healing often begins with simple acts of kindness — and that sometimes the smallest towns can tell the biggest stories.



(left to right) Micah Friedman as Percy Talbott, Suzanne Graff as Hannah Ferguson, and Rachael Zientek as Shelby Thorpe in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of The Spitfire Grill, running February 27 through March 15, 2026.

