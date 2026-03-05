THE OUTSIDERS, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For Marcus Performing Arts Center 2026/27 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC), Johnson Financial Group, and Broadway Across America have announcedthe 2026/27 Broadway at the Marcus Center season.

“We're really excited about the 2026/27 season! The expanded lineup has something for everyone. I'm personally looking forward to it,” said Jim Popp, President and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “Our partnership with the Marcus Center is all about helping our communities thrive and making sure people across the region can enjoy memorable performing arts experiences.”

The 2026/27 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center season delivers captivating variety filled with award-winning titles, nostalgia, romance, rocking music, and the spectacle of Broadway. This season welcomes BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to life, winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Outsiders, the award-winning musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen, Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved The Sound of Music, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, returning for the first North American tour in over 25 years, and the musical based on the blockbuster film, The Bodyguard. Audiences can also look forward to the 20th anniversary tour of the Tony Award-winning sensation, Jersey Boys, along with fan-favorite Season Options Mamma Mia!, SIX, Beetlejuice, and Waitress back by popular demand.

“This season, we've curated an extraordinary lineup of Broadway titles and are proud to share this work with our audiences,” said Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “From new work to beloved titles worth revisiting again and again, there is truly something for all Broadway lovers.”

Beyond the Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center season shows, the 2026/27 season will feature a variety of dance, jazz, and other performances as well as educational and community engagement programs yet to be announced. In partnership with local schools and community organizations, MPAC will offer a range of activities alongside our performances, including masterclasses, workshops, Q&A sessions, post-show talkbacks, and more, ensuring that the transformative power of the arts is accessible to individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Our 2026/27 MPAC Presents shows and Student Matinee Series will be announced at a later date.

Mamma Mia!

September 22 – 27, 2026

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!



Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Season Option MAMMA MIA! is not included in the 6-Show or 7-Show subscription packages.

Jersey Boys

October 20 – 25, 2026

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Make it a 7-Show Broadway subscription package with the inclusion of Jersey Boys.

The Sound of Music

November 24 – 29, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed – it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

Buena Vista Social Club

January 5 – 10, 2027

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

SIX

February 2 – 7, 2027

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Season Option SIX is not included in the 6-Show or 7-Show subscription packages.

The Outsiders

February 23 – 28, 2027

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is The Outsiders. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. The Outsiders features Danya Taymor's Tony Award winning direction.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

March 16 – 21, 2027

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney's first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Beauty and the Beast is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

Waitress

April 6-7, 2027

Inspired by the beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Season Option Waitress is not included in the 6-Show or 7-show subscription packages.

The Bodyguard

June 8 – 13, 2027

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The Bodyguard is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Beetlejuice

June 22 – 24, 2027

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Season Option Beetlejuice is not included in the 6-Show or 7-show subscription packages.

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

July 20 – 25, 2027

HELL'S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN.