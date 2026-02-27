Skylight Music Theatre to Hold Open Dog Auditions for A ROCKIN' MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Skylight Music Theatre is setting the stage for a four-legged scene-stealer. On Saturday, March 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Skylight will host “Pawditions,” open dog auditions, in the historic Cabot Theatre for a featured walk-on role in A Rockin' Midsummer Night's Dream, onstage April 10–26. This production, co-conceived and directed by Artistic Director Michael Unger, is a bold new musical adaptation that blends Shakespeare's beloved comedy with an original, dynamic, rock-inspired score by frequent Skylight collaborator Eric Svejcar. This production is part of World Premiere Wisconsin and is a professional world premiere that will offer a whimsical backdrop for a brief but delightful canine role.

The part calls for a confident canine who can obediently walk across the stage on leash with its owner. No previous acting experience necessary, just good manners and star quality. Pawditioners must be leashed at all times and comfortable around other dogs and people.

“This is a story that celebrates love, mischief, and magic,” says Unger. “Inviting a local pup to join us onstage is such a joyful and playful way to bring the spirit of this show to life and to keep theatre playful and connected to our Milwaukee community. To say nothing of the fact that Shakespeare's text requires it!”

Skylight is proud to partner with Riley's Social House & Sandwich Co. and Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) throughout the run of A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream to amplify Milwaukee's local animal resources and support current and prospective pet owners in their adoption processes, pet inquiries, lifestyles, and beyond.

“We're proud to partner with Skylight Music Theatre in this unique way,” says Kate Hartlund, MADACC Community Engagement Coordinator. “Involving a local dog and pet-owner is a wonderful reminder of the joy, companionship, and unconditional love animals bring into our lives, and we hope it inspires audiences to consider adoption and support animal welfare throughout Milwaukee County.”

Media outlets are invited to attend this joyful casting call. Courtesy of Riley's Social House & Sandwich Co., all attendees, regardless of casting, will receive complimentary treats and a chance to win a $50 gift card redeemable at Riley's. Pawditions promises fetching photo and video opportunities and the first exclusive preview of Skylight's upcoming professional world premiere production of A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream.

Pawdition Details: Pawditioner sign up link: https://forms.office.com/r/EhxD81k0Gs. Press kit available here. Date: Saturday, March 21. Time: 10 AM – 12 PM. Location: Cabot Stage | Skylight Music Theatre | 158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Visual opportunities: Interviews with dogs, owners, Riley's Social House & Sandwich Co., and creative team; dogs walking across stage; full-scale stage lights and music. Community partners: Riley's Social House & Sandwich Co. & MADACC.