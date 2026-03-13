Jackey Boelkow, Joe Picchetti, And Saum Seyed To Star In A ROCKIN' MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Skylight Music Theatre

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast, musicians, and creative team for the professional world premiere of A ROCKIN' MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, conceived and directed by Artistic Director Michael Unger with a score by Eric Svejcar. Performances will run April 10–26 at the Cabot Theatre in Milwaukee as part of World Premiere Wisconsin.

The production reimagines Shakespeare’s classic comedy with a rock-influenced score while retaining the playwright’s original text. Set between ancient Athens and an enchanted forest, the story follows feuding royals, mischievous spirits, and four young lovers whose relationships are disrupted by magic and mistaken identities.

The adult cast includes Jackey Boelkow as Hippolyta, Joe Picchetti as Theseus, Frankie Breit as Oberon, Stephanie Staszak as Titania, Jesse Weinberg as Egeus, Saum Seyed as Nick Bottom, and Zach Thomas Woods as Peter Quince.

University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts students portray the young lovers, with Serena Vasquez as Hermia, Lucas Drube as Lysander, Logan Grace as Helena, and Nathaniel Contreras as Demetrius. Youth performer Lainey Techtmann appears as Puck.

Additional student performers include Mitchell Blohm as Francis Flute, Larissa Beckman as Robin Starveling, Sanaa Harper as Tom Snout, with ensemble members Olivia Coleman, Gwendolyn Grace, Samantha Knapp, Alannah Parlich, and Robert Stewart.

Youth performers include Finley Brown as Orchid, Silvia Stoeger as Snug, Zoah Hirano as Peaseblossom, Alexus Coleman as Cobweb, Averi Lauren Grier as Moth, Jillian Vogedes as Mustardseed, and Layla Clobes and Victoria Bruss sharing the role of the Changeling.

The production features musicians Jeffrey Saver (conductor and keyboard), Eric Svejcar (keyboard), Bob Monagle (guitar), Michael Ritter (bass), Jon Lovas (woodwinds), and Patrick Morrow (drums and percussion).

The creative team includes scenic designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, Costume Designer Josephine Everett, lighting designer Smooch Medina, sound designer Chad Parsley, production stage manager Emily Wright, assistant stage managers Sami Peckelnicky and Lillian Hayward, choreography by Jennifer Paulson Lee, and intimacy and fight direction by Marcee Doherty. Music direction is by Jeffrey Saver, with the adaptation and additional lyrics by Svejcar and Unger.

The production also marks a new partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts and features several student performers in the cast.

Performance Details

A ROCKIN' MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

April 10–26, 2026

Skylight Music Theatre

158 N Broadway

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tickets and information are available at SkylightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the box office at (414) 291-7800.