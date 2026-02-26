Video: Rehearsal For AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL SHOW at Milwaukee Rep

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released a rehearsal first look at AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL SHOW, running March 6 through April 26 in the Stackner Cabaret.

The Tony Award-winning musical celebrates the music and legacy of jazz icon Fats Waller, bringing the sound and spirit of the Harlem Renaissance to life through a cast of five actor-musicians. Last seen at Milwaukee Rep in the 2013/14 season, the production returns as part of the David Kundert Stackner Season.

The cast includes Rae Davenport (Titanique, Off-Broadway), Amahri Edwards-Jones (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, National Tour), Jarran V. Muse (Jersey Boys, Paper Mill Playhouse), 2024 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship winner Brad Raymond, and returning Milwaukee Rep performer Katherine Alexis Thomas (The All Night Strut!).

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ is directed by E. Faye Butler, with choreography by Kenny E. Ingram and music direction by William Foster McDaniel. The creative team also includes set designer Lauren Nichols, Costume Designer McKinley Johnson, lighting designer Maaz Ahmed, sound designer Dee Etti-Williams, and stage manager Kira Neighbors.

The production transforms the Stackner Cabaret into a jazz club atmosphere, celebrating Waller’s music with live instrumentation, vocal harmonies, and period-inspired staging.