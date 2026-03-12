MAMMA MIA! to Close Forte Theatre Company’s Sixth Season

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Forte Theatre Company will present MAMMA MIA! this spring, running April 11 through April 19 as the final mainstage production of the company’s sixth season. Directed by Randall Dodge, the musical features the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA and will be staged at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin, Wisconsin.

The musical follows a young woman who secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding on a Greek island in hopes of discovering which one is her father. The story unfolds through a series of comedic and emotional encounters set to ABBA’s catalogue of pop hits. Since its premiere in London’s West End in 1999, MAMMA MIA! has become one of the most successful musicals in the world.

Director Randall Dodge said the production highlights the work of the company’s performers and creative team. “This production celebrates the incredible talent and spirit of our cast, crew and production team,” Dodge said. “The show is filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable music, and our performers bring such authenticity and energy to every moment.”

The cast includes Hope Riesterer as Sophie Sheridan, Kathy Pyeatt as Donna Sheridan, Stephen Pfisterer as Sam Carmichael, Joel Kopischke as Bill Austin, Karl Miller as Harry Bright, Rebi Davies as Tanya, and Candace Decker as Rosie. Liam Ledford appears as Sky, with Emmeline Buesing as Lisa and Megan Miller as Ali. The cast also includes Ian Frisch as Pepper, Caleb Lawrence as Eddie, Michael Trimboli as Father Alexandrios, Thom J. Cauley as Dance Captain, and ensemble members Heather Blachowski, Samantha Feiler, and Sophia Roth.

The creative team includes music director Vanessa Schroeder-Weber, choreographer Karl Miller, scenic designer Bob Sagadin, Costume Designer Nikki Heiniger, sound designer Liam Ledford, lighting designer Abby James, and stage manager Abby James. Wyley Stokes serves as assistant stage manager, and the production is produced by Angela Bier.

Performances will take place April 11 at 7:00 p.m.; April 12 at 2:00 p.m.; April 17 at 7:00 p.m.; April 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The production features 13 Forte Theatre Company Associate Artists, a group of local performers and theatre-makers affiliated with the company.

Tickets start at $23 and are available at ForteTheatreCompany.org or by calling the ticket office at 414-366-3634.