Door Shakespeare Joins Door County Reads

As part of the Door County Library’s Winter Reading Festival, Door Shakespeare will present a staged reading of “Goodview Poetry”, by Kaeden Dirksen. The reading takes place at 7:30 p.m. the evening of Monday, February 10, in Björklunden’s Vail Hall, in Baileys Harbor (7590 Boynton Lane).

Door County Reads is in its 17th season of bringing the community together through the exploration of a literary work. Each spring, a library committee made up of community members gathers together to choose a book on which to center the festival. The library makes the volume available in the fall, and Door County gets reading!

The Festival curates a variety of activities surrounding the novel. From book discussions, to author visits, to the exploration of adjacent works with similar themes, the festival brings the community together through one of Door County's favorite winter activities: reading.

This year's selection is "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune. The book follows Linus Baker, who works as a Case Worker at the Department in Charge of Magical Youth, as he is sent to track down six children from an orphanage and discovers an unlikely family in an unexpected place.

“I saw a parallel theme between Sal’s path in ‘The House in the Cerulean Sea’ and Sheldon’s path in ‘Goodview Poetry,’ shares Door Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. "Both characters find healing through creative exploration."

In "Goodview Poetry," Sheldon has finally summoned the courage to read his poem aloud… to an empty room. Trevor, arriving for his first meeting, accidentally hears Sheldon's performance. The Goodview Poetry Club may never be the same.

This year Door Shakespeare partners with creative artists from the community for an exploration of the healing power of the creative process. The evening begins with a staged reading of “Goodview Poetry” by Kaeden Derksen. Afterwards, a panel of Door County artists discuss how creativity guides their life process. The evening concludes with representatives from Door County arts organizations highlighting local opportunities to participate in arts activities. Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies will be served. Prior registration is not required. Door Shakespeare gratefully accepts donations at the door.

Door Shakespeare hopes that the evening, "will give a unique perspective to healing through creativity, and introduce participants to Door County creative outlets."

