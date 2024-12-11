WILD HOPE: With Photographer Ami Vitale Announced At Wharton Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Embark on a journey into the wild with Ami Vitale as she leads audiences through our natural world in her piece Wild Hope: With Photographer Ami Vitale. On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 7:30PM, Vitale will share captivating narratives about the resilience and innovation needed to save the delicate balance between wildlife and humanity.

Wild Hope tells inspirational stories about how protecting endangered species like pandas, rhinos, and elephants can educate, uplift, and expand the boundaries of life to create harmony for all inhabitants of the world. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Vitale is a writer, photographer, and filmmaker for National Geographic and an ambassador for Nikon. She works to illuminate the unsung heroes and communities working to protect wildlife by looking at her personal adventures and cultural immersion through an artistic lens. Vitale's sole belief to "live the story" earned her place as president of the Photographers Advisory Board for National Geographic photographers where she guides aspiring storytellers through the obstacles and rewards of capturing nature's beauty.

As founder and Executive Director of Vital Impacts, a women-led non-profit, Vitale raised 1.5 million dollars to support protection of people, wildlife, and habitats in the first 6 months. She's also received countless awards for her work highlighting various communities and species of the world. She was named Magazine Photographer of the Year by the National Press Photographers Association, received the Daniel Pearl Award for Outstanding Reporting, and earned several other prestigious awards for her stories, art, and presentations.

