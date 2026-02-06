WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Begins This Month at Meadow Brook Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What the Constitution Means to Me will be presented at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University, running from February 11 through March 8, 2026.

“What the Constitution Means to Me is one of the most meaningful plays I've ever seen,” said Travis W. Walter, Meadow Brook Theatre’s artistic director.

Written by Heidi Schreck, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play draws from the playwright’s experiences as a teenager traveling the country to debate the U.S. Constitution, earning money toward her college education. The work follows a character named Heidi as she reflects on what she learned and taught through those experiences, examining the personal and societal impact of the Constitution.

“I saw What the Constitution Means to Me on Broadway in 2019 and think it will resonate with our audience,” Walter said. “I watched Heidi's story move people. This play has a special way of conveying what she experienced and how she was personally affected by the U.S. Constitution, as well as how it affects us all.”

The cast includes Dani Cochrane and Cheryl Turski, who will alternate performances in the role of Heidi, along with Timothy C. Goodwin as the Legionnaire and Gracie Walch as the Debater.

The production is directed by Walter, with scenic design by Ben Hirschfield, costume design by Lu Kaakarni, lighting design by Phill Hall, and sound design by Brendan Eaton. Brittanie Nichole Sicker serves as stage manager, with Stacy White as assistant stage manager.

Tickets range from $40 to $48 and are available through the Meadow Brook Theatre box office. Student discounts are available, and group pricing is offered for parties of eight or more.

This production is supported by The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit cultural institution serving southeast Michigan and is in its 59th year.