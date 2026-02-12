DEFYING GRAVITY: A Concert Celebration Of Stephen Schwartz Comes To The Encore Musical Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Encore Musical Theatre Company invites audiences to experience DEFYING GRAVITY, a thrilling concert event celebrating the iconic music of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Featuring show-stopping songs from WICKED, Pippin, Godspell, Children of Eden, and more, this limited-run concert brings a true slice of Broadway to Dexter for four performances only, February 19-22.

Leaning into the phenomenon that is Wicked, Defying Gravity stars Chelsea Packard and Geoff Packard, both of whom appeared in Wicked on Broadway, alongside performances in numerous other Broadway productions. They are joined by Jason Briggs, fresh off his standout performance in The Encore's sold-out Bob Seger tribute concert, as well as rising stars Vanessa Dominguez, a University of Michigan senior who starred as Elsa in The Encore's Frozen, and Lleyton Allen, who opened Season 17 as Georg in She Loves Me.

Backed by a live band led by R. MacKenzie Lewis, Defying Gravity promises powerhouse vocals, unforgettable melodies, and the emotional storytelling that has made Stephen Schwartz's music beloved across generations.

"This concert is absolutely not to be missed," says Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore Musical Theatre Company. "With music audiences know and love-especially from Wicked-and artists who have lived these roles on Broadway, Defying Gravity offers something truly special. It's rare, electric, and exactly the kind of intimate Broadway-caliber experience that defines The Encore."

With only four performances and limited seating, audiences are encouraged to secure tickets early. Defying Gravity is a must-see event for musical theatre lovers and anyone who wants to experience Broadway-level talent up close.