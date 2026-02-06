Stephen King's MISERY Begins Performances In March At Farmers Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STEPHEN KING's MISERY is coming to Farmers Alley Theatre this spring. Adapted by William Goldman, this nerve-tingling play stars Paul Stroili and Laura Jordan and will be directed by Kathy Mulay. Farmers Alley Theatre has already added two bonus performances during its run.

Misery tells the story of successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (Stroili), who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes (Jordan), and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Directing our production of Misery is Kathy Mulay, whose artistic vision has led many of Farmers Alley Theatre's most successful shows including Come From Away, Beautiful, and Becoming Dr. Ruth. Kathy will be leading an extremely talented three-person cast which includes returning favorites Paul Stroili (Native Gardens, Lifespan of a Fact, A Doll's House, Part 2) and Michael P. Martin (Dial M for Murder, Peter and the Starcatcher) as well as Laura Jordan (Broadway's Cry-Baby, In My Life) who returns to Kalamazoo to reunite with Director Kathy Mulay for the first time since a production of Into the Woods over 20 years ago.

“Whether you've read the novel or seen the film adaptation of Misery, prepare yourselves,” heeds Mulay. “This performance brings an entirely different dimension.” Mulay continues, “Here, the live immediacy of the theatre - its sounds, lighting, and stagecraft - heightens the tension, creating an experience more visceral than any book or screen can offer.” Executive Director Rob Weiner concurs, “Many of us have a connection to Misery in one way or another - whether thru King's library or visions of Kathy Bates. But this new re-telling, especially with our tremendous leads Paul & Laura under the direction of Kathy, is sure to touch a nerve in many ways a word on a page or image on a screen cannot.”

Misery is slated to run from March 5th-15th, 2026. Performance dates are Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays at 7:30pm with matinees on both Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. Visit farmersalleytheatre.com for all dates and times. Tickets range from $45-$49 with Student ticket pricing at $20 for all shows (must be full-time student and show ID). Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $20 rush tickets for adults and $10 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office).

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance on Sunday, March 8th at 2pm. ASL performances generously sponsored by Barbara A. Rider & Fred W. Sammons, and John & Lisa Schuemann. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 269-343-2727. Farmers Alley Theatre is also proud to be “Accessibility Verified” through the Wheel the World organization.

Misery is generously supported by our Season Sponsors The Tyler Little Family Foundation and the Schupan Family; Season co-sponsors Jack & Andy Hopkins and First National Bank of Michigan; and by our show adopters: Don Flesche and David Isaacson.

Farmers Alley Theatre is Michigan's premier professional arts organization, known for producing exciting and innovative work of the highest professional quality. Celebrated for its eclectic programming of both contemporary and classic productions, the theatre is the recipient of numerous Wilde Awards – Michigan's equivalent of The Tony Awards for professional theatre in the state. Farmers Alley Theatre is passionately dedicated to its mission to create the highest caliber professional productions that entertain while inspiring, educating, and communicating with audiences to reflect on the diverse human experience.