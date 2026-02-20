Midland Center for the Arts Opens 2026 Summer Camp Registration

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midland Center for the Arts has opened registration for 2026 Summer Camps. Camps are offered for students entering grades pre-K through 8, with week-long sessions spanning theatre, art, music, science, and history.

“Camps give kids a place to be curious, discover creativity, and leave the week proud of what they've made,” said Jennifer Kanyo, senior director of museums and education for Midland Center for the Arts. “We're excited to welcome families back for another summer of hands-on learning.”

Camps traditionally fill quickly, and registration is first-come, first-served. Most camps offer full-day and half-day options. Full-day camps include a supervised lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. Please note that Midland Center's building will remain under construction during summer 2026. Camp sessions will be held either onsite at Midland Center or offsite at Northwood University or Michigan State University St. Andrews, depending on the camp. A monthly camp e-newsletter will also be sent to parents and guardians with key details ahead of each camp week.

Families who register by March 6 can save $10 on full-day camps and $5 on half-day camps. Camps fill quickly and registration is first-come, first-served. To explore the full schedule and register, visit midlandcenter.org/summer or call 989-631-8250. Summer Camps at Midland Center for the Arts are sponsored by Fisher Companies.