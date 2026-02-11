CLUE Comes to the Wharton Center

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, will come to Wharton Center from Tuesday, April 7, to Sunday, April 12, 2026.



The cast includes Jennifer Allen as Mrs. Peacock, Christina Anthony as Miss Scarlet, Mariah Burks as the Cook, Donna English as Mrs. White, David Hess as Colonel Mustard, Jamil A.C. Mangan as The Cop, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jeff Skowron as Wadsworth, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette, Evan Zes as Professor Plum. The understudies are Greg Balla, Mary McNulty, Cassandra Marie Murphy, and James Taylor Odom.



Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.



The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, and sound design by Jeff Human.



The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.