THE GREAT GATSBY, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For Broadway in Detroit 2025-26 Season

ATG Broadway in Detroit has announced its upcoming 2025-26 seaosn. The season will kick off in September with the moving new musical The Notebook, bringing Nicholas Sparks' beloved love story to the Fisher Theatre stage.

Detroiters will then discover the quietly enchanting Maybe Happy Ending, the acclaimed new musical that blends romance with a futuristic charm at the Fisher Theatre in October. Glamour takes center stage when the dazzling new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fizgerald's American Classic, The Great Gatsby roars into Detroit in November. Bursting with joy and classic Broadway flair, Boop! The Musical brings the iconic Betty Boop to life in a new vibrant, high-energy production for the holidays. Fresh from London and Broadway acclaim, the clever Operation Mincemeat kicks off 2027 with a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud take on an unbelivable true story.

Finally, the season wraps up with Death Becomes Her, the hilarious new musical based on the cult-classic film, bringing glamour and immortal entertainment to the Detroit Opera House in April 2027.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to add a 7th or 8th show to their subscription by booking their tickets now for the first Series Extras in the 2026-27 season; Oh, Mary! and Water For Elephants.

The Notebook

Fisher Theatre

September 22 – October 4, 2026

Maybe Happy Ending

Fisher Theatre

October 20 - November 1, 2026

The Great Gatsby

Fisher Theatre

November 17 - 29, 2026

BOOP!® The Musical

Fisher Theatre

December 1 - 13, 2026

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Fisher Theatre

January 12 - 24, 2027

Death Becomes Her

Detroit Opera House

March 23, 2027 – April 4, 2027