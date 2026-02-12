A RAISIN IN THE SUN to be Presented at Midland Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midland Center for the Arts will present Center Stage Theatre's production of A Raisin in the Sun, running Feb. 27 to March 8, 2026, in the Little Theater. Directed by Glecia Tatum, A Raisin in the Sun is a powerful, character-driven story of family, hope, and the life-changing weight of a dream.

Set in 1950s Chicago, Lorraine Hansberry's drama follows the Younger family as they navigate ambition, hope, and injustice. When a life insurance check arrives, each family member reflects on their dreams of a different future, one that promises freedom, security, or change in their life. As they face systematic barriers and personal struggles, the Younger family must decide what dreams are worth fighting for.

The cast features Deborah Edwards as Lena Younger (Mama), Jonathan C. Williams as Walter Lee Younger, Skylar Summey as Beneatha Younger, Indigo Connolly as Ruth Younger, Kaycen Brown as Travis Younger, Daniel Brown as Joseph Asagai, Colton Jordan as George Murchison, TayVelle Richmond as Bobo, Kevin Profitt as Karl Lindner and Man, Leroy Evans as Moving Man, Brenda Beckom as Mrs. Johnson, and Nicole Dixon-Mayes as Singer and understudy for Mama. A Raisin in the Sun runs for two weekends of performances, Feb. 27–March 1 and March 6–8. Tickets can be purchased online at midlandcenter.org/raisin, by calling 989-631-8250, or by visiting the Ticket Office. A Raisin in the Sun is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.