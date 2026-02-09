THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK To Be Presented By Birmingham Village Players

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birmingham Village Players will present THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK (KESSELMAN) at its theatre in Birmingham, Michigan, with performances running March 6–22, 2026.

The production uses Wendy Kesselman’s adaptation of the original play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, drawing directly from excerpts of Anne Frank’s diary chronicling the two years she and her family spent in hiding during World War II.

The Kesselman adaptation restores material removed from earlier versions of the play and places greater emphasis on Jewish identity and the historical context of antisemitism during the period. The story centers on Anne Frank, a Jewish teenager hiding with her family and others in an attic in Amsterdam while evading Nazi persecution.

Director Michael Gravame said, “I am extremely passionate about this play and am fully committed to sharing Anne's story with our theatre patrons. This story can never be told enough, especially in the times that we live in now. People cannot be reminded enough of the hope, strength and perseverance that these Jewish people exhibited during the horrors of the Holocaust.”

The ten-member ensemble is led by Josephine O’Reilly, a 13-year-old actress from Grosse Pointe, who portrays Anne Frank. “I am honored to portray Anne,” said O’Reilly. “I was drawn to this show because I think the story is something everyone should know. Especially now with a world that is filled with so much hate.”

Stella Fenton of Beverly Hills plays Anne’s older sister, Margot. “Being the same age as Margot during this period of her life has allowed me to connect to her character with so much empathy,” said Fenton. “As a young Jewish woman, I am grateful to be a part of such a meaningful performance telling an important story.”

Caryn Gach Leonard of Pleasant Ridge appears as Edith Frank, Anne’s mother. “For me as a Jewish woman and a mother, playing a ‘real’ Jewish woman and mother who suffered through the harrow of the Holocaust is both an honor and emotional undertaking,” said Leonard. “What always stands out to me is the absolute resilience that these humans displayed in that attic for 761 days. This story must continue to be told, more now than ever, in these chaotic times.”

Joshua Harney of Grand Blanc portrays Otto Frank. “The story of Anne Frank is one that needs to be told often so that we, as a society, ‘Never Forget’ both the horrors of the Holocaust and the heroes that sacrificed so much to try to save others.”

Udi Kapen of West Bloomfield, president of Birmingham Village Players, plays Mr. Van Daan. “As a Jewish person, who lost relatives in the Holocaust, this show has been an important part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Kapen said. “In every generation since Anne Frank lived, there are new reasons why this story must be told and never forgotten.”

Alex Pergjoni of Washington appears as Peter van Daan. “This will be the first show I've done where every character was a true person in history. I want to challenge myself and try to embody the real person as much as possible. This is an important story that should be told over and over again.”

Sally Savoie of Bloomfield Hills plays Mrs. Van Daan. “To be a part of this production that highlights this deeply personal story capturing hope, resilience, and humanity in the face of unimaginable terror is humbling and a true honor. May we never forget.”

Dale Feldpausch of Ferndale portrays Albert Dussell, the final person to join the group in hiding. “In my opinion, it is not an exaggeration to say that our nation is currently experiencing something akin to the experience of Germany in the 1930s,” said Feldpausch. “So, in our small way, we can present in this production a reminder of the horrors of the past, an awareness of their possibilities for the future, and a testament to the life-affirming strength of resistance as shown by Anne, her family, and her friends.”

Stephanie Peltier of Royal Oak plays Miep Gies, one of the individuals who helped shelter the group. “I have followed Anne Frank's story since I was her age—reading her diary, watching countless films and documentaries, and even visiting the Secret Annex,” said Peltier. “I am honored to play a small part in telling Anne's story and in sharing the hope she offered the world before she left it. I am also honored to get the chance to play Miep. She was a woman of extraordinary courage who never saw herself as extraordinary.”

Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., at Birmingham Village Players, located at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham. Individual reserved tickets are $30 and include ticketing fees. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 248-644-2075 or online at birminghamvillageplayers.com.

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Birmingham Village Players is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theatre organization that has presented theatrical productions in Birmingham since 1926, offering mainstage, youth theatre, and new play programs.