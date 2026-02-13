Billy Strings Sets First Appearance at 'Ionia Freak Fair' This Summer

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

3x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Strings will return to Michigan this summer with his first-ever “Ionia Freak Fair” on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29.

Hosted by Mark Lavengood, the two-day event will feature performances from Strings, Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Hull, Leftover Salmon, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Lindsay Lou and Full Cord in addition to a Pyramid Scheme Pinball & Metal Tent.

Tickets for the “Ionia Freak Fair” are on sale now, with limited RV parking passes available as an add-on when purchased with the event ticket on Ticketmaster. Full details can be found here.

Strings' most recent full-length album, Highway Prayers, won Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this month, marking his second consecutive win in the category. Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann) and released via Reprise Records, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first bluegrass album in 22 years to do so.

Following Highway Prayers, Strings released an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP featuring reworked songs from the record as well as a surprise collaborative album, Live at the Legion, with Bryan Sutton (stream/purchase here). Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.

Strings is currently the midst of an extensive headline tour including upcoming stops at Boston’s Agganis Arena, Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena (two nights), Ionia’s County Fairgrounds (two nights), Asheville’s ExploreAshville.com Arena (four nights) and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), followed by an exclusive performance at the Ryman Auditorium.

Billy Strings Confirmed Tour Dates

February 13—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Nashville, TN—Opry House

April 2—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

April 10—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 14—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum

April 17—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 18—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 22—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

April 24—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

April 25—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

April 26—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

July 14—Roanoke, VA—Berglund Center (SOLD OUT)

July 17—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion

July 18—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena

July 24—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 25— Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 28—Hartford, CT—PeoplesBank Arena

July 31—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 1—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)

August 28—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair

August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair

Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins