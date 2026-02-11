Theatre NOVA Launches “Reach For The Stars” Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre is presenting a one day only musical event. “Reach for the Stars” is a Musical Theatre Cabaret directed by Diane Hill and music directed by Brian Buckner, to help raise funds for Theatre NOVA.

Be part of the magic at “Reach for the Stars,” Theatre NOVA's Musical Theatre Cabaret. Together, we'll raise our voices—and the funds—to keep bold, original theatre thriving. Audiences are in for an evening of powerhouse vocals and deeply expressive storytelling. The cabaret features a dynamic mix of musical theatre favorites and unexpected gems, performed by an exceptional group of professional performers. From intimate solos to rousing ensemble numbers, the songs span styles, eras, and emotions—each one connected by themes of ambition, wonder, and reaching for something more.

Director Diane Hill says: “The title reflects both the literal and thematic heart of the cabaret. When I first reached out to the performers, I asked them to propose songs that reflected the theme—stars, the universe, moons, or the act of reaching for something beyond one's literal grasp, whether that's ambition, aspiration, or the desire to shine. The singers rose to the challenge, resulting in a brilliant variety of songs and some fun group numbers that bring the theme to life. Many of the songs reference stars, the universe, and the act of looking upward, while collectively exploring ambition, hope, and possibility. Together, they echo Theatre NOVA's commitment to dreaming big and reaching beyond what feels attainable.”

Directed by Diane Hill with music direction by Brian Buckner, the cast features Katie Akers, Jacqui Blue, Jared Bugbee, Kristin Clark, Diane Hill, Alaina Kerr, Edie Lewis, Ian Nicholas, Mike Sandusky, and Natalie Sevick. Featured songs will include favorites from “Wicked,” “Chicago,” “Hair,” “Into the Woods,” “Book of Mormon,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812,” “Ragtime,” “Shrek, the Musical,” “Gypsy!” and more.

Singer Katie Akers says: “People are in for an amazing showcase of talent from all ages and walks of life in the metro-Detroit area performing a variety of songs from popular or lesser known shows. You may leave humming a tune you've never heard before from a performer you can't wait to see again.”

Hill adds: “With ten voices and one shared theme, Reach for the Stars is a joyful reminder of what happens when artists and audiences come together to dream big. It's an afternoon of music, connection, and celebration in support of Theatre NOVA. Working with Brian and these incredible singers/performers is pure joy. This cabaret is about more than beautiful music—it's about believing in what's possible.”

Tickets for Reach for the Stars range from $25 to $2,500, with sponsorship opportunities and perks available for individuals and businesses that include VIP reserved seating and advertising recognition. The evening will also feature an exciting silent auction showcasing unique experiences and gifts donated by local Ann Arbor businesses and Detroit-metro arts organizations. Generous donors include the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, The Ark, Bivouac Ann Arbor, Busch's, Catching Fireflies, Cherry Republic, Detroit Repertory Theatre, the Detroit Zoo, The Dio Theatre, The Earle, Encore Theatre, Flint Repertory Theatre, Four Directions, Penny Seats, PTD Productions, The Ringwald, Liberty Athletic Club, Open Book Theatre, Theatre NOVA, Tipping Point Theatre, and the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction directly support Theatre NOVA's mission to produce bold, original work and invest in local artists. Silent auction bidding opens to the public on Saturday, February 14 on the Theatre NOVA website and closes following the March 1 performance, with winning bids announced on March 2.